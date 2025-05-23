The world is made up of two groups of people: those who love Margiela Tabis and those who absolutely hate them. Dua Lipa, for example is a Tabi Girl through and through. Doechii? Also a die-hard fan. And I'll give you three guesses which group Rihanna falls into.

As one of fashion's most accomplished provocateurs, Rihanna's edgy aesthetic aligns perfectly with Maison Margiela's iconic and polarizing design. The "Love on the Brain" singer regularly pivots from one widely-criticized shoe trend to another. She started this week with a pair of PVC naked pumps and has since moved on to an even more divisive style.

On May 22, Rihanna went out for dinner at her favorite Santa Monica restaurant. Her look was one of casual elegance, with the star sporting a Heather gray maxi dress made of sweatpant material and a contrasting blue-and-white Dior shoulder bag.

The JW Anderson creation proved that anyone who thought bowmania was past is sorely mistaken. It featured a massive bow tacked right on top of her baby bump. The statement knot drew attention to her pregnant belly, a theme Rihanna has embraced throughout her three pregnancies—typically, via tummy-flaunting crop tops and cut-out dresses.

Rihanna wore a bow-topped sweatpants dress with satin Tabi flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

JW Anderson Gray Oversized Bow Maxi Dress $593 at SSENSE

Of course, Rihanna's toe shoes were the hero of her laid-back 'fit. The pop star wore a pair of $1,190 Tabi Ballerina Flats. While most would go for the classic black leather (Dua Lipa's choice colorway), Riri made yet another shocking style decision. She donned a dusty rose satin style, emphasizing the shoe's ballet-inspired undertones.

Maison Margiela Pink Tabi Ballerina Flats $1,191 at SSENSE

This look continues what has been a pointe shoe streak for the star. On May 13, she was photographed wearing a different sweats-forward look, styled with a similar pair from Gucci. Looks like ballet flat season is in full effect.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors