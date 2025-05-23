Rihanna Expands Her Controversial Shoe Collection With a Pair of Pink Satin Tabis
Tabi season is in full effect.
The world is made up of two groups of people: those who love Margiela Tabis and those who absolutely hate them. Dua Lipa, for example is a Tabi Girl through and through. Doechii? Also a die-hard fan. And I'll give you three guesses which group Rihanna falls into.
As one of fashion's most accomplished provocateurs, Rihanna's edgy aesthetic aligns perfectly with Maison Margiela's iconic and polarizing design. The "Love on the Brain" singer regularly pivots from one widely-criticized shoe trend to another. She started this week with a pair of PVC naked pumps and has since moved on to an even more divisive style.
On May 22, Rihanna went out for dinner at her favorite Santa Monica restaurant. Her look was one of casual elegance, with the star sporting a Heather gray maxi dress made of sweatpant material and a contrasting blue-and-white Dior shoulder bag.
The JW Anderson creation proved that anyone who thought bowmania was past is sorely mistaken. It featured a massive bow tacked right on top of her baby bump. The statement knot drew attention to her pregnant belly, a theme Rihanna has embraced throughout her three pregnancies—typically, via tummy-flaunting crop tops and cut-out dresses.
Of course, Rihanna's toe shoes were the hero of her laid-back 'fit. The pop star wore a pair of $1,190 Tabi Ballerina Flats. While most would go for the classic black leather (Dua Lipa's choice colorway), Riri made yet another shocking style decision. She donned a dusty rose satin style, emphasizing the shoe's ballet-inspired undertones.
This look continues what has been a pointe shoe streak for the star. On May 13, she was photographed wearing a different sweats-forward look, styled with a similar pair from Gucci. Looks like ballet flat season is in full effect.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
