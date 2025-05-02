Jennifer Lawrence is currently going through a tough breakup. Don't worry, it's not with her husband Cooke Maroney, it's with her beloved retro sneakers. Please respect her privacy during this difficult time.

Now that New York City has finally settled into Actual Spring (not to be confused with Fool's Spring, Spring of Deception, or the Pollening), the actor is taking an indefinite break from closed-toed shoes. That means oft-repeated styles—like her Taekwondos, Sambas, and Tokyos—are experiencing a temporary pause in service.

In their stead, Lawrence has begun reaching for toe-flaunting summer styles worthy of NYC's 65-and-sunny weather. Thus far, that has included footwear from every end of the pricing spectrum—from The Row's $690 Dune Sandals to $10 mesh slippers.

Given her newfound taste for toe-flaunting shoe styles, it was only a matter of time before Lawrence tapped into the buzzy toe ring sandal trend. Lawrence's St Agni style, specifically, features a flat footbed with straps across the big toe and arch. It's a hyper-minimalist take on the look, which more often than not comes fitted with intricate straps and a Tory Burch-esque gold orb.

Jennifer Lawrence wore toe ring sandals, styled with silk pants and a leather jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence's sandals may be on the trendier side, but the rest of her 'fit was classic J.Law. She styled a graphic tee and Kallmeyer leather blazer, with a pair of breezy pants made of ivory silk. As always, she topped with one of her prized 2010s baseball caps—this time, the Twilight: Breaking Dawn style—and a playful drawstring bag.

The shoe style is gearing up to be one of summer 2025's most popular, with footwear brands of all kinds slapping toe-sized loops on every possible variation of sandal (heeled, platform, flat, outdoor, etc.). And though Lawrence will undoubtedly return to her sneaker collection soon, it's absolutely a trend worth investing in.

Shop Toe Ring Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Crocs Miami Toe Loop Sandal $33.95 at Zappos

4CCCCEES Add to Cart Buckle Sandals $285 at Free People

Tory Burch Jessa Toe Ring Sandal $199 at Tory Burch

Teva Women's Hurricane Terra Dactyl Hiking Sandal $85 at Teva

