Jennifer Lawrence is currently going through a tough breakup. Don't worry, it's not with her husband Cooke Maroney, it's with her beloved retro sneakers. Please respect her privacy during this difficult time.

Now that New York City has finally settled into Actual Spring (not to be confused with Fool's Spring, Spring of Deception, or the Pollening), the actor is taking an indefinite break from closed-toed shoes. That means oft-repeated styles—like her Taekwondos, Sambas, and Tokyos—are experiencing a temporary pause in service.

In their stead, Lawrence has begun reaching for toe-flaunting summer styles worthy of NYC's 65-and-sunny weather. Thus far, that has included footwear from every end of the pricing spectrum—from The Row's $690 Dune Sandals to $10 mesh slippers.

Given her newfound taste for toe-flaunting shoe styles, it was only a matter of time before Lawrence tapped into the buzzy toe ring sandal trend. Lawrence's St Agni style, specifically, features a flat footbed with straps across the big toe and arch. It's a hyper-minimalist take on the look, which more often than not comes fitted with intricate straps and a Tory Burch-esque gold orb.

Jennifer Lawrence is spotted out and about in New York City, capturing attention with her presence wearing toe ring sandals

Jennifer Lawrence wore toe ring sandals, styled with silk pants and a leather jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keko Sandal - Black
St Agni
Keko Sandal

Lawrence's sandals may be on the trendier side, but the rest of her 'fit was classic J.Law. She styled a graphic tee and Kallmeyer leather blazer, with a pair of breezy pants made of ivory silk. As always, she topped with one of her prized 2010s baseball caps—this time, the Twilight: Breaking Dawn style—and a playful drawstring bag.

The shoe style is gearing up to be one of summer 2025's most popular, with footwear brands of all kinds slapping toe-sized loops on every possible variation of sandal (heeled, platform, flat, outdoor, etc.). And though Lawrence will undoubtedly return to her sneaker collection soon, it's absolutely a trend worth investing in.

Shop Toe Ring Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Cassandra Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cassandra Flat Sandal

Miami Toe Loop Sandal
Crocs
Miami Toe Loop Sandal

Add to Cart Buckle Sandals
4CCCCEES
Add to Cart Buckle Sandals

Leera
Aerosoles
Leera Sandals

By Anthropologie Toe-Ring Block-Heel Mules
By Anthropologie
Toe-Ring Block-Heel Mules

Jessa Toe Ring Sandal in Beige, Size 8.5
Tory Burch
Jessa Toe Ring Sandal

teva, Women's Hurricane Terra Dactyl Hiking Sandal
Teva
Women's Hurricane Terra Dactyl Hiking Sandal

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

