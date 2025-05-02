Jennifer Lawrence's Toe Ring Sandals Are the Foot Flaunting Trend of Summer 2025
She's currently on a break from her beloved sneaker collection.
Jennifer Lawrence is currently going through a tough breakup. Don't worry, it's not with her husband Cooke Maroney, it's with her beloved retro sneakers. Please respect her privacy during this difficult time.
Now that New York City has finally settled into Actual Spring (not to be confused with Fool's Spring, Spring of Deception, or the Pollening), the actor is taking an indefinite break from closed-toed shoes. That means oft-repeated styles—like her Taekwondos, Sambas, and Tokyos—are experiencing a temporary pause in service.
In their stead, Lawrence has begun reaching for toe-flaunting summer styles worthy of NYC's 65-and-sunny weather. Thus far, that has included footwear from every end of the pricing spectrum—from The Row's $690 Dune Sandals to $10 mesh slippers.
Given her newfound taste for toe-flaunting shoe styles, it was only a matter of time before Lawrence tapped into the buzzy toe ring sandal trend. Lawrence's St Agni style, specifically, features a flat footbed with straps across the big toe and arch. It's a hyper-minimalist take on the look, which more often than not comes fitted with intricate straps and a Tory Burch-esque gold orb.
Lawrence's sandals may be on the trendier side, but the rest of her 'fit was classic J.Law. She styled a graphic tee and Kallmeyer leather blazer, with a pair of breezy pants made of ivory silk. As always, she topped with one of her prized 2010s baseball caps—this time, the Twilight: Breaking Dawn style—and a playful drawstring bag.
The shoe style is gearing up to be one of summer 2025's most popular, with footwear brands of all kinds slapping toe-sized loops on every possible variation of sandal (heeled, platform, flat, outdoor, etc.). And though Lawrence will undoubtedly return to her sneaker collection soon, it's absolutely a trend worth investing in.
Shop Toe Ring Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
