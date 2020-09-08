As if this year hadn't thrown us enough curveballs: Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons. In a tweet on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian-West shared the heartbreaking news that the show would air its last season in 2021. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," she shared.

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Why does it feel like I'm going through a breakup right now?! Obviously a lot of people had thoughts on Twitter and I agree with every last one of them:

Me seeing that they’re cancelling #KUWTK 😩😭 WHAT ELSE DO U HAVE IN STORE, 2020??? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P7cH5NQN3H — ॐ (@emmpugs) September 8, 2020

Kim announcing that they’re stopping KUWTK is just the fucking icing on the 2020 cake really isn’t it — ami (@_amireid) September 8, 2020

It’s happening. KUWTK is ending.....a piece of my teenage self died reading Kim’s announcement — SY (@sharonyan_) September 8, 2020

Me every time a new season of KUWTK airs: we already saw all this on Instagram



Also me hearing KUWTK is ending:#KUWTK pic.twitter.com/AXnghMPdQV — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 8, 2020

Please respect my privacy during this time. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/28HCiD35aQ — Tika Mankar 🖤 (@tikamankar) September 8, 2020

At least we have the new season of KUWTK coming back on Sept. 17 to make the news hurt a little less.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

