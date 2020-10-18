Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Pranked the Queen by Recording a Hilarious Outgoing Voicemail Message on Her Personal Phone

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Long before his marriage to Meghan Markle and royal exit, Prince Harry had a reputation as the prankster of the royal family.
      • "Hey, wassup? This is Liz!" Harry reportedly began the message.

        Prince Harry has always had an amazing sense of humor and, if we ever needed proof of that fact, we just got it in a big way, courtesy of royal author Bryan Kozlowski.

        In his new book, Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, Kozlowski shares a story about one of Harry's classic royal pranks—on his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, of all people.

        According to Kozlowski, the Queen turned to her grandkids for help learning to text (as grandparents do) and Harry would then sneak off with her personal cellphone and record a new (and hilarious) outgoing voicemail message. In the book, Kozlowski writes:

        "Prankster Prince Harry reportedly used the opportunity to record the following voice mail message on his grandmother's cell: 'Hey, wassup? This is Liz! Sorry I'm away from the throne. For a hotline to Philip, press one; for Charles, press two; for the corgis, press three.'"

        What we wouldn't give to hear that audio with our own ears. Everything about the message is just *chef's kiss*.

