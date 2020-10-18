Meghan Markle Might Stop Talking About Politics to Help Prince Harry's Relationship with the Royal Family

Since their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer bound by the intense rules that govern the lives of working royals.

Meghan, in particular, has taken advantage of the increased freedom in recent months and has made public comments about politics and social justice issues.

According to royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey, however, Meghan may pull back on weighing in on these kinds of issues in the future for the sake of Harry's relationship with the rest of the royal family, which is already strained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living their best lives since their royal exit earlier this year. And, for Meghan especially, that has meant speaking out more about the issues that matter most to her.

Before their royal exit, Harry and Meghan—like all working royals—were prohibited from voicing any kind of political opinion. The royal family maintains a strict policy of political neutrality. Since the royal exit, however, Harry and Meghan have encouraged their American fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election and Meghan has spoken out about issues related to social causes like Black Lives Matter.

According to royal historian and biographer, Robert Lacey, Meghan's recent speeches may affect Harry's relationship with the rest of the royal family.

"I think when William sat down with Harry and said there could be problems, I think events have proved him right," Lacey, who authored the new royal biography, about Harry's ongoing feud with his brother, Prince William, explained during an interview for True Royalty's The Royal Beat.



Lacey predicts that Meghan may actually pull back on these kinds of speeches and engagements in the future, however, for the sake of Harry's relationship with his family.

"I think that [Meghan] has come to realize how [some of her] speeches risk her husband's relationship with the family and perhaps she may pedal back on some of these more extreme positions," he said on the program, according to The Sun.

Of course, only time will tell how much Meghan (and Harry, for that matter) talks about political and social issues going forward.

