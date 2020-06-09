The Queen's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, are 16 and 12 respectively. They're the children of the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Sophie told the Sunday Times, "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living."

She also said it was "unlikely" that her children would use the titles Her/His Royal Highness (HRH).

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said it's unlikely her two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will become working royals when they reach adulthood. Louise and James are the children of the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and are the Queen's youngest grandchildren at ages 16 and 12.

Sophie told the Sunday Times, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," adding, "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."



Pool/Samir Hussein Getty Images

Asked how she and Edward ensure their children have a "normal life," Sophie responded, "What's normal? They go to a regular school [both attend private schools, the Times notes.] They go to friends for sleepovers and parties. At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends."

"I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are," Sophie continued. "When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.