The Queen's Youngest Grandchildren, Louise and James, Will "Have to Work for a Living"

By Emily Dixon
bristol, england july 23 prince edward, earl of wessex and sophie, countess of wessex with james viscount severn and lady louise windsor during a visit to the wild place project at bristol zoo on july 23, 2019 in bristol, england photo by mark cuthbertuk press via getty images
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
  • The Queen's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, are 16 and 12 respectively. They're the children of the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
  • Sophie told the Sunday Times, "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living."
  • She also said it was "unlikely" that her children would use the titles Her/His Royal Highness (HRH).

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said it's unlikely her two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will become working royals when they reach adulthood. Louise and James are the children of the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and are the Queen's youngest grandchildren at ages 16 and 12.

    Sophie told the Sunday Times, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," adding, "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."

    kings lynn, england december 25 sophie, countess of wessex with james viscount severn and lady louise windsor attend the christmas day church service at church of st mary magdalene on the sandringham estate on december 25, 2019 in kings lynn, united kingdom photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
    Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Asked how she and Edward ensure their children have a "normal life," Sophie responded, "What's normal? They go to a regular school [both attend private schools, the Times notes.] They go to friends for sleepovers and parties. At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends."

    "I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are," Sophie continued. "When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother."

