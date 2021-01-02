Jessica Mulroney Calls Opinion "the Lowest Form of Human Knowledge" in a Post Calling for More Empathy in 2021

In a new Instagram post this week, Canadian stylist and influencer Jessica Mulroney shared a special message for fans about what she hopes to see more of in 2021.

In the post, Mulroney shared a quote, which she attributed to Bill Bullard, about the importance of focusing on empathy and setting aside the instinct to focus on our personal opinions.

"Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding," the quote reads in part.

Jessica Mulroney would like for everyone to stop focusing on their own opinions and start focusing on empathy in 2021. The stylist and influencer (and longtime friend of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, of course) took to Instagram on New Year's eve to share a message on the subject with her followers.

The image of the post was of text—specifically a quote that clearly resonated with Mulroney:

"Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is...empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another's world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding."

In the caption, she wrote, "Here’s to a little more empathy in 2021 ❤️" and attributed the quote in the image to Bill Bullard.

The post comes on the heels of a year in which Mulroney battled negative public opinions of herself following accusations that she attempted to leverage her white privilege to harm the career of Black influencer Sasha Exeter. In October, she posted on Instagram, slamming "a**holes" who only pretended to be her friend before her scandal.

"Silver lining: we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends . Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners," she wrote.

