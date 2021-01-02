Today's Top Stories
1
Losing My Father Amidst a Revolution
2
Say Au Revoir to 2020 and Shop Cute 2021 Planners
3
Pop Queens, Female Rage, & 'Promising Young Woman'
4
We Need to Talk About the Ending of 'Bridgerton'
5
See the Most Popular Royal Instagrams of 2020

Jessica Mulroney Calls Opinion "the Lowest Form of Human Knowledge" in a Post Calling for More Empathy in 2021

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a new Instagram post this week, Canadian stylist and influencer Jessica Mulroney shared a special message for fans about what she hopes to see more of in 2021.
    • In the post, Mulroney shared a quote, which she attributed to Bill Bullard, about the importance of focusing on empathy and setting aside the instinct to focus on our personal opinions.
      • "Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding," the quote reads in part.

        Jessica Mulroney would like for everyone to stop focusing on their own opinions and start focusing on empathy in 2021. The stylist and influencer (and longtime friend of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, of course) took to Instagram on New Year's eve to share a message on the subject with her followers.

        The image of the post was of text—specifically a quote that clearly resonated with Mulroney:

        "Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is...empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another's world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding."

        In the caption, she wrote, "Here’s to a little more empathy in 2021 ❤️" and attributed the quote in the image to Bill Bullard.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        The post comes on the heels of a year in which Mulroney battled negative public opinions of herself following accusations that she attempted to leverage her white privilege to harm the career of Black influencer Sasha Exeter. In October, she posted on Instagram, slamming "a**holes" who only pretended to be her friend before her scandal.

        "Silver lining: we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends . Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners," she wrote.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        Related Stories
        Harry and Meghan Have an Awkward Reunion Coming
        Will Isn't Happy About Harry's New Diana Tribute
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry and Meghan Have an Awkward Reunion Coming
        Will Isn't Happy About Harry's New Diana Tribute
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        Meghan's 2016 New Year's Resolution Worked Out
        Harry and Meghan Don't Regret Moving to California
        Harry and Meghan Update Their Archewell Website
        Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan's Letter for 2021
        Does Archie Harrison Have an American Accent?
        Kate Wore £94,000 Worth of New Clothing in 2020