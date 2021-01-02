Prince William Is Probably Not Happy with Prince Harry's Diana Tribute on the Archewell Website, Expert Says

According to a royal expert, there could be some more drama in Prince Harry and Prince William's future, thanks to Harry's latest tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Royal author Phil Dampier says Will might be "worried" about the 2021 letter Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shared on their Archewell website.

"I don't think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother's iconic status," he explained.

Prince Harry's latest tribute to Princess Diana was incredibly sweet—but it could put more strain on his relationship with his brother, Prince William, apparently.

The tribute in question was posted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell website, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex updated with a letter to fans for 2021. Alongside photos of themselves with their mothers, Harry and Meghan wrote:

"I am my mother’s son.

And I am our son’s mother.

Together we bring you Archewell.

We believe in the best of humanity.

Because we have seen the best of humanity.

We have experienced compassion and kindness,

From our mothers and strangers alike.

In the face of fear, struggle and pain,

It can be easy to lose sight of this.

Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection.

Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

We invite you to join us.

As we work to build a better world,

One act of compassion at a time."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Phil Dampier, author of , explained why the sweet letter might not sit well with William.

"I think William will be slightly worried if Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures without consulting him, and I don't think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother's iconic status," Dampier said.

Another potential issue: Harry's "snub" of his father, Prince Charles, in the letter.

"It's also very significant that Harry called himself his 'mother's son' but has made no mention of Prince Charles. William is very much following now in his father's footsteps with his environmental and conservation work," Dampier explained. "And although Harry has praised his father in the past, it seems odd not to mention him more and work in conjunction with him, rather than separately."

Of course, this is all guesswork and we hope none of it turns out to be true because Harry, Will, and the rest of the royal family definitely deserve a drama-free year in 2021.

