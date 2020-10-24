Today's Top Stories
1
Queen of the Screen
2
Lessons From Frida Kahlo in Embracing My Culture
3
The #endSARS Movement In Nigeria: What to Know
4
A Debate Coach Grades Final Presidential Debate
5
Short Hair Calling Your Name? Try a Bob

Jessica Mulroney Says She Now Knows Who the "A**holes" Who Only Pretended to Be Her Friends Are

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, ny february 24 jessica mulroney is seen entering good morning america on february 24, 2020 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images
  • In a new Instagram post on Friday, Jessica Mulroney offered an update on how she's doing and where her mind is in the months following her white privilege scandal.
    • Mulroney revealed that she's found the "silver lining" of her difficult year, writing that she and her husband, Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney, "we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends . Best gift we could have ever been given."
      • Following the scandal, rumors swirled that it had caused a major rift between Mulroney and her longtime friend Meghan Markle.

        Jessica Mulroney is looking on the bright side. The stylist/former TV host took to Instagram on Friday to share an update about her general mood and outlook on life.

        In the caption of a picture of her and her husband, Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney, sharing a smooch, Mulroney explained that she's found the silver lining of her difficult year.

        "After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate. ❤️ Thank you for being by my side Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us," she wrote. "We could have never made it without you. Silver lining: we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends . Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners ❤️"

        In case you somehow forgot, Mulroney found herself at the center of a major controversy earlier this year when Black influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of leveraging her white privilege in an attempt to get brands to stop working with her. In the wake of the scandal, Mulroney was fired from her hosting gig on the wedding-themed reality show I Do Redo and rumors swirled that it had caused a rift between her and longtime friend Meghan Markle.

        For the record, Meghan is not included in the list of "a**holes" who turned out to be fake friends. Mulroney denied rumors of a rift in her friendship with Meghan in an Instagram Story post in September.

        jessica mulroney ig
        Instagram

        "I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," she wrote. "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done."

        Related Stories
        Will *Hated* How Archie's Birth Was Handled
        Harry Pranked the Queen by Changing Her Voicemail
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Will's Talk with Charles That Led Him to Kate
        The Queen Saved Will from a Breakdown as a Teen
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Prince Philip Has "Walked Away" From Prince Harry
        Princess Charlene of Monaco's Top Looks
        Diana's Note About Her BBC Interview Is Missing
        Will *Hated* How Archie's Birth Was Handled
        Harry Pranked the Queen by Changing Her Voicemail
        The Queen Laid Down the Law at the Royal Wedding
        Why Meghan Might Stop Talking About Social Issues
        Diana Compared Royal Life to Wedding Day Stress