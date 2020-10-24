Jessica Mulroney Says She Now Knows Who the "A**holes" Who Only Pretended to Be Her Friends Are

In a new Instagram post on Friday, Jessica Mulroney offered an update on how she's doing and where her mind is in the months following her white privilege scandal.

Mulroney revealed that she's found the "silver lining" of her difficult year, writing that she and her husband, Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney, "we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends . Best gift we could have ever been given."

Following the scandal, rumors swirled that it had caused a major rift between Mulroney and her longtime friend Meghan Markle.

Jessica Mulroney is looking on the bright side. The stylist/former TV host took to Instagram on Friday to share an update about her general mood and outlook on life.

In the caption of a picture of her and her husband, Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney, sharing a smooch, Mulroney explained that she's found the silver lining of her difficult year.

"After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate. ❤️ Thank you for being by my side Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us," she wrote. "We could have never made it without you. Silver lining: we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends . Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners ❤️"

In case you somehow forgot, Mulroney found herself at the center of a major controversy earlier this year when Black influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of leveraging her white privilege in an attempt to get brands to stop working with her. In the wake of the scandal, Mulroney was fired from her hosting gig on the wedding-themed reality show I Do Redo and rumors swirled that it had caused a rift between her and longtime friend Meghan Markle.

For the record, Meghan is not included in the list of "a**holes" who turned out to be fake friends. Mulroney denied rumors of a rift in her friendship with Meghan in an Instagram Story post in September.

Instagram

"I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," she wrote. "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io