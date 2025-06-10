Victoria Beckham Exudes Rich-Mom Energy in Dark-Wash Jeans and a $14,500 Hermès Kelly
I want to be her when I grow up.
When you search the "rich mom aesthetic" on Pinterest, the results are literally just pictures of Victoria Beckham. Well, not really, but in my mind, she's the blueprint. The mom of three embodies luxury parenting: She steers clear of logos, swaps patterns for classic colors, and carries an Hermès bag any chance she gets.
On June 10, Beckham proved my point. While she lives in London, the Spice Girls alum was spotted in Paris on Tuesday morning in textbook wealthy attire. She began her OOTD with a summer staple: a short-sleeve polo dripping in summer 2025's blood-orange color trend. Then, she tucked her polo into high-waisted jeans in a dark indigo wash.
In true Beckham form, her denim stretched far beyond her footwear, as most of her bottoms do. Underneath the wide-leg hems peeked platform pumps. She brought a tan blazer along to, presumably, take her 'fit from day to night. To finish, Beckham popped on her signature paparazzi-blocking aviator sunglasses, which she hardly goes anywhere without.
Beckham's timeless tote upped the overall rich-mom energy tenfold. On her shoulder, the designer carried a vintage Hermès Kelly Bag 28 in an alluring burgundy shade. Complete with gold hardware and tonal stitching, Beckham wore the top-handle tote with the detachable crossbody strap. Similar styles are available on vintage sites for upwards of $14,500.
Beckham's Hermès collection is right up there with Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez's in terms of size and value. She owns Kellys, Pochettes, and Birkins in numerous color-ways, fabrics, and sizes. What's more, Beckham rarely travels to Paris without at least one Hermès purse in tow.
For another recent Paris trip in Sept. 2024, the star matched her little black dress (a Victoria Beckham design, of course) to her Hermès Birkin. The crocodile 35 model with gold hardware is one of Beckham's most expensive accessories, ringing in at $80,000.
While she's certainly no Hermès newbie, her burgundy Kelly appears to be brand-new. It's only a matter of time before Beckham styles it again.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
