Today's Top Stories
1
Priyanka Pulls Back the Curtain
2
Could This Be the Last Year of Roe v. Wade?
3
What to Buy From Madewell's Secret Stock Sale
4
Jaclyn Rothenberg Pursues Pantsuits In Every Color
5
Listen to the Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spent Quality Time Together In Quarantine

“It only took a global pandemic for that to happen,” Chopra Jonas said.

By Zoe Guy
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Marie Claire's Spring 2021 cover star!
  • Speaking to Ruth Ossai, Chopra Jonas opened up about quarantining with her husband Nick Jonas—a chance for them to spend some rare quality time together.
  • Jonas also expressed his admiration for his wife: "She has always found the inspiration to move forward.”

    Amid the uncertainty of the first coronavirus lockdowns last March, A-lister Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself in quarantine with her loving husband Nick Jonas, of, you know, the Jonas Brothers. Speaking to Ruth Ossai for Marie Claire’s Spring 2021 cover story, Chopra Jonas revealed that this unprecedented crisis gave her the rare opportunity to spend some quality time at home.

    “Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together,” she told Ossai. “It only took a global pandemic for that to happen.”

    Before quarantine, Chopra Jonas could only spend a day or two with her husband every two weeks. By Nick’s calculations, the couple only spent about 100 days with each other in 2019. “We’re both aware that [last year] was really challenging [with COVID-19], but we were able to be together. It was a blessing, and it created a good foundation for us,” he said.

    He also dished about how bold and resilient Chopra Jonas has been in the face of Hollywood’s narrow definition of who can be a star. He told Ossai, “It’s so interesting that Pri’s been able to toe this line of real adversity at every turn, but then spin it into something she can be proud of. She has always found the inspiration to move forward.”

    Cover Story
    Priyanka Pulls Back the Curtain
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Travis Barker
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks Her New Memoir
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Priyanka Pulls Back the Curtain
    Sussexes Will Return to Social Media, Harry Said
    A-Rod Celebrated J.Lo's Inauguration Performance
    The 6 Most Expensive Royal Wedding Dresses
    Inside Kitty Spencer's Stunning £19 Million Home
    Meghan Was Hit With Thousands of Vile Comments
    Watch Meghan's Candid 2013 Larry King Interview
    Kate & William Are "Besotted" with Their New Puppy