Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Marie Claire's Spring 2021 cover star!

Speaking to Ruth Ossai, Chopra Jonas opened up about quarantining with her husband Nick Jonas—a chance for them to spend some rare quality time together.

Jonas also expressed his admiration for his wife: "She has always found the inspiration to move forward.”

Amid the uncertainty of the first coronavirus lockdowns last March, A-lister Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself in quarantine with her loving husband Nick Jonas, of, you know, the Jonas Brothers. Speaking to Ruth Ossai for Marie Claire’s Spring 2021 cover story, Chopra Jonas revealed that this unprecedented crisis gave her the rare opportunity to spend some quality time at home.

“Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together,” she told Ossai. “It only took a global pandemic for that to happen.”

Before quarantine, Chopra Jonas could only spend a day or two with her husband every two weeks. By Nick’s calculations, the couple only spent about 100 days with each other in 2019. “We’re both aware that [last year] was really challenging [with COVID-19], but we were able to be together. It was a blessing, and it created a good foundation for us,” he said.

He also dished about how bold and resilient Chopra Jonas has been in the face of Hollywood’s narrow definition of who can be a star. He told Ossai, “It’s so interesting that Pri’s been able to toe this line of real adversity at every turn, but then spin it into something she can be proud of. She has always found the inspiration to move forward.”

