She's been an icon, a punchline, and everything in between. But in The New York Times' documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," currently airing on FX and on Hulu, Britney is presented as a victim—of the people she trusted, particularly men; of the press that never left her alone to heal; of the forces that catapulted her to superstardom and then mocked her misery. By Sunday, less than 48 hours after the documentary dropped, "WE ARE SORRY BRITNEY" was trending on Twitter, and the film was sparking a robust dialogue about how she had been failed.

The film delves into the ups and downs of Britney's life, from her days as America's sweetheart to her present-day conservatorship that allows her limited control over her own life. It casts a harsh light on Justin Timberlake, who forced her to play the villain in the narrative of their breakup, and the media, who pushed her to her limits and then mocked her when she cracked. And it takes a hard look at the obsession around Britney—"We never knew her," says MTV VJ Dave Holmes—and the #FreeBritney movement that has dominated coverage of the star over the past year.

How Other Celebrities Are Reacting

the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

Just making a list of everyone who has wronged Britney Spears..



this docu is heartbreaking. Also.. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/7OCxikm7rk — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) February 7, 2021

This Britney Spears doc is truly heartbreaking. She was so pure and good and the world ripped her apart. — VINCINT (@VINCINT_) February 7, 2021

Free Britney. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 6, 2021

People Are Furious at Justin Timberlake...

Crazy how Justin Timberlake had such a hand in fucking over the careers and lives of two of the most talented women in music, ever.



Anyways stream Janet Jackson and Britney Spears and I hope both women have an AMAZING day. — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 7, 2021

beyond showing how impossibly horrible “the media” was to britney spears in the 00s i’m glad that the britney doc begins to reckon with the idea of how much of justin timberlake’s career in the aughts came at the expense of women like britney and janet jackson — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) February 7, 2021

still waiting for justin timberlake to publicly apologize to britney spears — gh (@GabbieHanna) February 7, 2021

the only way i will ever know peace is by getting a Britney/Janet half time show. it's the only way we can truly get revenge on Justin Timberlake. — Princess of Genovia (@megancarterxo) February 7, 2021

paparazzi

guy from the justin

britney doc timberlake



🤝



jail — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) February 6, 2021

wait justin timberlake has a single dad movie coming out? no you will not rehab his image. we are getting him out of here for janet. for britney. — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) February 7, 2021

Justin Timberlake’s career catapulted at the expense of two brilliant women in Pop music (Janet Jackson & Britney Spears) & to this day, he has yet to take ownership of his grotesque actions. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) February 7, 2021

the ascent of justin timberlake in the wreckage of both britney spears and janet jackson is really something we have to answer for — Terron Moore (@Terr) February 6, 2021

...And the Other Men Who Failed Her

Britney Spears was untouchable and then men did what men do and broke all the rules and got their hands all over her



Moral of the story: I love Britney, I hate men — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) February 7, 2021

I always share on dates my favorite artist is Britney Spears. It's a test with straight men. I can tell immediately if they're a good person by how they react. — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) February 6, 2021

I am so pissed about so many things, but today it’s how the world gleefully destroyed Britney Spears. Man, do we hate women. #FramingBritneySpears — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) February 6, 2021

watching this Framing Britney Spears documentary and processing what happened to her with adult eyes is almost overwhelming. jesus — Terron Moore (@Terr) February 6, 2021

Ed McMahon asking tiny little Britney Spears if she has a boyfriend is repulsive in so many ways. She says no because “they’re mean.” And then he says “what about me?” Barf. The way so many people talk to girls is just WRONG. #FramingBritneySpears #FreeBritney — Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) February 6, 2021

Watched the Britney Spears doc last night. Legal questions aside, it’s eye-opening. The documented societal treatment of this talented young woman was sick. Lots of people should come out and say what they regret.



Looking at you, Justin Timberlake, Jay Leno, and Diane Sawyer. — Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) February 7, 2021

Well, I watched the Britney doc and unfortunately my takeaway is that our entire society is a humiliating, violently misogynist failure and I'm ashamed of a media culture that, for decades, villainized her for money and sport, conditioning us to think it was funny. #FreeBritney — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 7, 2021

...And the Press Who Hounded Her

I'm still stuck on the fact that someone thought "are you a virgin" was an ok question to ask



I wish I could go back in time and grab that mic from Britney and scream NONE OF YOUR FUCKING BUSINESS — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) February 7, 2021

I now understand the infamous 2007 Britney moment. And I would totally beat the shit outta that paparazzi car window too. Framing Britney Spears is doing a great job at showing us what she was really going through. — . (@YankeeCremoso) February 6, 2021

The way the media treated Britney from the beginning of her career was revolting. She was a kid. They sexualized her and then vilified her at the same time. #FramingBritneySpears — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) February 6, 2021

I'm not emotionally ready to watch that Britney doc. Just thinking about her makes me sad. The same with Whitney. The same with every single woman in the spotlight the media made their mission to destroy. — Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) February 7, 2021

Does Joe Biden Have a Plan for This?

what is joe biden and kamala harris’ plans to finally make justin timberlake pay for his crimes against janet jackson and britney spears — brie. (@briebxrries) February 7, 2021

So did Jill Biden watch #FramingBritneySpears and tell Joe to free Britney Spears already ? pic.twitter.com/AJF0s1citn — Mimie Mathy #1 stan ミ☆ (@careyspearss) February 6, 2021

Some Final Thoughts

If the plot of Legally Blonde 3 isn’t about Elle Woods getting Britney Spears out of her conservatorship, I will throw a fit. — ross-a-roni (@roscoegato) February 4, 2021

I can’t stop thinking about Framing Britney, which I saw last night and revealed as much of Britney Spears’ brilliance and bravery as it did the consequences our gross culture of misogyny. Must watch, and #FreeBritney. — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) February 6, 2021

praying for my queen britney spears!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — ziwe (@ziwe) February 7, 2021

