'Framing Britney Spears': How People Are Reacting

"processing what happened to her with adult eyes is almost overwhelming. jesus."

By Jenny Hollander
britney spears
James DevaneyGetty Images

She's been an icon, a punchline, and everything in between. But in The New York Times' documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," currently airing on FX and on Hulu, Britney is presented as a victim—of the people she trusted, particularly men; of the press that never left her alone to heal; of the forces that catapulted her to superstardom and then mocked her misery. By Sunday, less than 48 hours after the documentary dropped, "WE ARE SORRY BRITNEY" was trending on Twitter, and the film was sparking a robust dialogue about how she had been failed.

The film delves into the ups and downs of Britney's life, from her days as America's sweetheart to her present-day conservatorship that allows her limited control over her own life. It casts a harsh light on Justin Timberlake, who forced her to play the villain in the narrative of their breakup, and the media, who pushed her to her limits and then mocked her when she cracked. And it takes a hard look at the obsession around Britney—"We never knew her," says MTV VJ Dave Holmes—and the #FreeBritney movement that has dominated coverage of the star over the past year.

How Other Celebrities Are Reacting

People Are Furious at Justin Timberlake...

...And the Other Men Who Failed Her

...And the Press Who Hounded Her

Does Joe Biden Have a Plan for This?

Some Final Thoughts

