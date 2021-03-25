Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account Wednesday, citing years of "negativity" that left her "deeply bruised."

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me," she wrote. "I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

Teigen urged her followers to "know and never forget that [their] words matter."

It's a sad day for the internet: Chrissy Teigen has officially deleted her Twitter account, citing years of "negativity" that left her "deeply bruised." In a series of tweets posted before she deleted her account, Teigen said, "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

Teigen, who joined Twitter in May 2009 and quickly became one of its most popular personalities, said she struggled to cope with negative responses to her tweets. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me," she wrote, as Buzzfeed reports. "I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

She urged her 13.7 million followers to consider the impact of their words before tweeting, writing, "I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised."

"I'm just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am!" Teigen wrote in her last tweet, adding a final funny sign-off: "But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

Read Teigen's full statement, as shared on Twitter, below:

Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.

But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something.

My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not.

My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!

I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.

I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here.

God I have said fucked up shit and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity.

I'm just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together. I truly do. I also hate you.

