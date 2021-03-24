Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are both appearing in an upcoming animated movie.

Here's some very good news for fans of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: The couple are starring in an animated movie together, and it's dropping next month, Deadline reports. The Mitchells Vs. The Machines will hit Netflix on April 30, with Teigen and Legend joining a truly ridiculous cast including Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, and Danny McBride.

There's no word on Teigen and Legend's characters yet, but Jacobson plays the lead role of soon-to-be film student Katie Mitchell in the movie, which is written and directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Here's the synopsis, according to Deadline: "While driving to campus, she and her family come across a tech uprising, which leaves them to figure out how to save the world." Yes, this is evidently a movie for children, but as far as I'm aware, there is absolutely no law against fully grown Teigen-Legend fans tuning in.

just for comparison, john got to be the king of music pic.twitter.com/uNNfRP8ll4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2021

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines isn't the only project Teigen and Legend have in the works: Yesterday, Teigen shared a clip from an unspecified TV project they're both appearing in. Tweeting a behind-the-scenes snap of herself delivering lines as a mushroom, Teigen wrote, "just for comparison, john got to be the king of music." Let's give thanks to Chrissy and John for offering adults, most of us thoroughly depleted by the past year, a very good excuse to watch some soothing children's content!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

