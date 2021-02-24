Chrissy Teigen asked President Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!" she explained.

When Biden obliged by unfollowing Teigen, her response was hilarious.

Biden first followed Teigen back in January, after she requested he do so on Inauguration Day.

Cast your minds back to the day of President Joe Biden's inauguration, when Chrissy Teigen successfully petitioned him to follow her on Twitter. An excellent deal for both participants, you might think! Biden gets to enjoy Teigen's hilarious tweets, and Teigen gets followed by the president of the United States! A win-win situation!

Well, not exactly, Teigen revealed on Tuesday. In fact, the pressure of being followed by the POTUS almost entirely stifled Teigen's Twitter output. "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!" she implored Biden.

Thankfully, Biden—or his ever-obliging social media team—took heed of Teigen's plight. @POTUS officially unfollowed @chrissyteigen shortly after her tweet—and Teigen's response was hilarious. "bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted, shortly after Biden unfollowed her. Guess we can expect a return to regularly scheduled programming on Teigen's Twitter from here on out!

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Back in January, Teigen and Biden's social media relationship looked far more promising. After years of being blocked by Trump, Teigen jokingly implored the new president to follow her, tweeting, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz." When Biden did just that, making her one of 11 people he followed at the time, Teigen was more than a little surprised: "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted in response.

Regardless, losing the president as a follower is a small price to pay to be able to tweet freely once more, and for fans of Teigen's superlative tweets, her decision was undoubtably the correct one. Welcome back, Chrissy! We missed you!

