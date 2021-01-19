Chrissy Teigen responded to criticism over her new hobby on Twitter Monday.

Some on Twitter took exception to the way she shared her new hobby, horseback riding, which she said she took up on recommendation of her therapist because she "[had] nothing" just for herself.

"a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me," Teigen responded.

Chrissy Teigen responded to criticism on Twitter Monday, addressing those who took exception with the way she shared her new hobby, horseback riding.

Over the weekend, Teigen posted a photo of a horse on Twitter. "My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me," she wrote. "he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love." She clarified in a subsequent tweet that the horse (named Cosmo), wasn't hers, before sharing videos of herself struggling to break in her new riding boots.

My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me 😩 he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love pic.twitter.com/1Ytejb4L6J — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021

In response to her original tweet, one Twitter user wrote, "A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you "have nothing" so you bought a horse to entertain yourself." Teigen replied, "a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?"

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

After another Twitter user commented, "It’s sad how tragic it is that your mind has been so poisoned by wealth and privilege that you don’t get it now," Teigen responded, "why are you guys reading into this so much? the boredom." The same Twitter user later wrote, "she should also understand why people might react badly to the original tweet even without missing a bit of it," to which Teigen replied, "I do understand. What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you? It’s my Twitter. I’m talking about me?"

why are you guys reading into this so much? the boredom. https://t.co/yikciER8LW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

I do understand. What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you? It’s my Twitter. I’m talking about me? https://t.co/XJOIYF7aMJ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

Over the weekend, Teigen documented the day of her first horseback ride on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and daughter Luna. Teigen wore a black shirt with beige riding pants and black knee-high riding boots, while Luna, looking perfectly relaxed, wore a white shirt tied at the waist, blue jeans, and pink cowboy boots. "first ride AND first jeans for Luna. she had an epic jean meltdown, really beautiful acting 10/10," Teigen captioned the snap.

