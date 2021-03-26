Meghan Markle thanked COVID-19 response workers with a stunning cake, baked with lemons from her own garden.

Archewell Foundation worked with World Central Kitchen to serve lunch and a message of gratitude to women working to distribute meals in Chicago.

"Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote in their note.

Meghan Markle found an extremely sweet way to thank COVID-19 response workers in Chicago in honor of Women's History Month: She baked a stunning lemon olive oil cake, using lemons grown in her own garden. The Sussexes' non-profit, Archewell Foundation, worked with frequent collaborators World Central Kitchen to serve lunch and a message of gratitude to those helping to distribute food amid the COVID-19 pandemic—and dessert came from the Duchess' own kitchen.

"In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago," World Central Kitchen, the non-profit founded by José Andrés to provide meals in the wake of disasters, shared on Twitter. "Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!"

"Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals," the non-profit continued.

In their message of support, the Sussexes wrote, "We hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you—a small token of thanks, from our home to yours."

"Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect," Meghan and Harry continued, as People reports."Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

The Sussexes announced Archewell's partnership with World Central Kitchen last December, revealing they would fund four "Community Relief Centers" in areas severely impacted by natural disasters. Construction on the first center, in Dominica, was completed in February, while the next project will be built in Puerto Rico. Both suffered major damage due to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Sharing their collaboration with Archewell for Women's History Month, World Central Kitchen asked followers to donate to support women affected by the pandemic worldwide, tweeting, "Women are on the frontlines of our work: making & serving meals, volunteering, and leading businesses & organizations that serve their communities each day."



