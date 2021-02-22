Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donated to a Dallas, Texas women's shelter that suffered severe damage in last week's harsh winter weather.

Through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes pledged to replace the roof at Genesis Women's Shelter & Support's transitional housing facility.

"THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!" the shelter said on Twitter.

"Today, we learned that the news of the damages we incurred through Winter Storm Uri reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" the shelter said on Twitter. "Through their nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility and also helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!"

Speaking to Texas' KERA News, Genesis CEO Jan Langbein detailed the severe damage the shelter faced, which Meghan and Harry will help to address. "We had no heat, we had no security and we had no way of staying warm," Langbein said. "And on Monday night our pipes in the attic froze. So water flooded our entire campus. Our school is ruined. Our electrical room is ruined. And probably seven or eight of our transitional housing apartments are ruined too. We’ve got insulation hanging out from the attic. But by Wednesday morning, we had to start relocating folks into hotels and other safe places."

In a statement last Friday, Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes had confirmed they would not return as senior members of the royal family, resulting in the loss of their patronages and honorary titles. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said.

In the Sussexes' own statement, however, Meghan and Harry stressed their lifelong dedication to public service, regardless of the palace's decision to withdraw their patronages. "As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," a spokesperson for the couple said.

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the statement continued. And the Sussexes demonstrated just that with their support of Genesis Women's Shelter!

