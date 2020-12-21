Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have partnered with World Central Kitchen through their non-profit, the Archewell foundation.

Founded by José Andrés, World Central Kitchen helps to feed communities in the wake of natural disasters.

The Sussexes are funding four "Community Relief Centers" through Archewell, with the first two opening in Dominica and Puerto Rico.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell foundation has a new partner: World Central Kitchen, the non-profit founded by celebrity chef José Andrés that helps feed communities around the world, particularly in the wake of natural disasters. As Bloomberg reports, Meghan and Harry are funding four "Community Relief Centers" for the non-profit, which will begin as service kitchens in emergency situations before potentially transitioning into schools, clinics, and community centers. The first centers will open in Dominica and Puerto Rico, both of which suffered immense damage due to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Founded in 2010, World Central Kitchen has provided 50 million meals across 17 countries to date. This year, according to their website, the non-profit paid restaurants to provide food for their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, distributed meals on the Colombian islands of San Andrés and Providencia after Hurricane Iota, conducted rescue missions and delivered food after Hurricane Eta hit Honduras and Guatemala, delivered meals to firefighters and locals amid bushfires in Australia, and provided food for those waiting at the polls during the U.S. presidential elections and senate runoffs.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity," Meghan and Harry said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. "When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing—and working tirelessly—to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

The Sussexes told Bloomberg that they hope to bring more partners to World Central Kitchen, enabling the non-profit to build more Community Relief Centers. They also said they'll visit the finished centers in the future, after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

Andrés, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, told Bloomberg, "We are more energized than ever to continue this vital work." He continued, "We’re proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen."

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io