Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with World Central Kitchen, through their non-profit Archewell Foundation, just reached a huge milestone.

The Sussexes pledged to fund four "Community Relief Centers" in regions frequently struck by climate disasters.

Construction has finished on the first center in Dominica.

Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation announced a new partnership with World Central Kitchen, a non-profit founded by chef José Andrés that helps feed communities worldwide, primarily in the aftermath of natural disasters. The Sussexes pledged to fund four "Community Relief Centers" in regions frequently struck by climate disasters—and on Wednesday, World Central Kitchen announced that construction on the first center, built in Dominica, was complete.

Dominica suffered serious damage from Hurricane Erika in 2015 and Hurricane Irma in 2017; Hurricane Maria, which struck weeks after Irma, "destroyed over 90% of the island's infrastructure," World Central Kitchen said in a press release. The new community relief center, developed in collaboration with non-profit the Resilient Dominica Project and the Ministry of Education, is located inside the reconstructed Soufriere Primary School, which was seriously damaged by Maria. The school "was constructed under Dominica’s climate resiliency plan to be a safe shelter against future hurricanes," World Central Kitchen explained.

WCK's Felix on the ground in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, where we've installed our first Community Relief Center with the Archewell Foundation. The kitchen equipment includes refrigerators & freezers that can work entirely off the electrical grid using solar power! pic.twitter.com/5aKZMEdqaM — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) February 24, 2021

The Community Relief Center's kitchen features solar powered refrigerators and freezers, enabling them to function outside of the electrical grid. School staff can use the kitchen to prepare food for students and the wider community, while World Central Kitchen will soon start a chef training program. "From this Community Relief Center, we anticipate being able to prepare thousands of meals per day in the direct aftermath of any future storm," the nonprofit said in their press release.

The next Community Relief Center to be built in collaboration with the Archewell Foundation will be located in Puerto Rico. Planning has already begun on the project, World Central Kitchen said.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to Bloomberg about their work with World Central Kitchen. "The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity," Meghan and Harry said via email. "When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing—and working tirelessly—to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

Andrés told the magazine, "We are more energized than ever to continue this vital work," adding, "We’re proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

