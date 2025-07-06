Meghan Markle Hosts Cocktail Hour in a Tapestry Knit Matching Set and Princess Diana's Heirloom Diamond Bracelet
The Duchess of Sussex also wore one of her late mother-in-law's prized watches.
Meghan Markle shared her July 4 plans with fans, including the sweet tradition her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been continuing. The Duchess of Sussex also posted an Instagram Story revealing the cocktail party she was hosting in honor of the holiday, and she wore a chic two-piece matching set for the occasion, along with one of Princess Diana's most iconic pieces of jewelry.
Duchess Meghan is a fan of Farm Rio's designs, so it makes sense she'd enlist a matching set by the brand for July 4. The former Suits star paired the brand's Off-White Delicate Tapestry Knit Top in blue and white with a matching Tapestry Knit Skirt. Although the two items have started selling out, certain sizes remain available online.
The As ever founder accessorized her sleek matching set with Logan Hollowell's $5,875 Call On Your Angels Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace in Yellow Gold. She also wore her gold Cartier Tank Française Watch—which belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana—a gold Cartier Love Bracelet, and her Lorraine Schwartz Diamond Pinky Ring.
Last but most certainly not least, the duchess wore Princess Diana's Heirloom Diamond Bracelet. The diamond tennis-style bracelet has been worn by Meghan on numerous occasions, including when she appeared at the TIME 100 Summit in April.
On July 4, Duchess Meghan shared an Instagram post revealing the adorable tradition Archie and Lilibet were continuing each year. "Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate," she wrote in the caption. "Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.