The Special Gift Princess Lilibet Received From "Papa" Prince Harry in Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post

Prince Harry recently returned to the U.K., where he attended appeal hearings in court regarding the removal of his security detail. After leaving London, the Duke of Sussex visited the Ukraine, where he was given a special gift to share with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

In an adorable Instagram Story video shared by Duchess Meghan, Princess Lilibet was shown dividing up a special cake, while her dad Prince Harry's voice could be heard in the background. "A special gift 'papa brought back from Ukraine,'" the caption explained.

The Duchess of Sussex also shared two photos on her Instagram Stories, the first of which showed Prince Harry receiving the gift in the Ukraine, captioned, "A gift for our family." The second photo showed two of the women who baked the gift, with the caption, "Made with love."

Yulia Svyrydenko, the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, shared Meghan's message on X, with the caption, "The whole team is just crying, because a pastry made by grandmothers from Sumy region made from flour from demined fields is now on the table of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their family. And next to it is a pysanka from Oksana Tsybukh in memory of Ira."

In a follow-up message, Svyrydenko wrote, "Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything that your family is doing for Ukraine, and for helping us draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in Ukraine. Demining will allow millions of displaced Ukrainians to return home, and allow thousands of children to go to school without fear. This means so very much to all of us!"

Всією командою просто плачемо, бо пасочка від бабусь з Сумщини із борошна з розмінованих полів нині на столі у Меган Маркл, Принца Гаррі та їхньої родини. А поряд писанка від Оксани Цибух в памʼять про Іру💔 pic.twitter.com/xT3rtlh28QApril 12, 2025

Your Royal Highness,I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything that your family is doing for Ukraine, and for helping us draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in Ukraine. Demining will allow millions of displaced Ukrainians to return home, and… pic.twitter.com/n58dVLVyYnApril 12, 2025

The message continued, "A remarkable group of women who live in the border region of Sumy, an area affected by landmines, have prepared this Easter bread for you and your family. Today, they, along with all of us, are deeply moved, knowing that this symbolic offering—Easter bread, made from flour harvested from demined fields—will be on your table. Thank you, from all Ukrainians, for your kindness and good-heartedness!"