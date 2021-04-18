Today's Top Stories
1
How to Demand Justice for Adam Toledo
2
Why 'Fearless' Hits Different in 2021
3
Summer Color Trends That Double as Mood Boosters
4
Pre-Order These Highly-Anticipated 2021 Books
5
24 Hours With Hailey Bieber

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The Queen Has a Go-To Move for Ending Handshakes That Go on Too Long

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Even though she's known for being friend, Queen Elizabeth makes a point to draw a line between "friendly" and "friends" with the people she meets.
      • Actress Claire Foy, who played the Queen in the first two season of Netflix's The Crown, says the monarch is "the inventor of the 'shove back.' She really give you your hand back after you've met her."

        The Queen is a very friendly person, but that doesn't mean she wants to actually be friends with the thousands of people she meets and greets.

        Royal author Bryan Kozlowski breaks down the Queen's foolproof method for maintaining friendliness without sacrificing her own boundaries in his book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch.

        "The Queen can be incredibly friendly, but those who wish to ingratiate themselves as her new BFF quickly realize the insurmountable difference between royal friendliness and friendship," Kozlowski writes. "Elizabeth doesn't like to confuse the two, becoming an expert at keeping her distance in the politest way possible."

        BBC presenter and journalist Andrew Marr has even called the Queen Britain's "slightly mysterious Department of Friendliness," according to Kozlowski. Over the years, Queen Elizabeth has perfected her own tricks for achieving her "friendly but not "everybody's friend" balancing act.

        Marie Claire Magazine
        marieclaire.com
        $15.00
        Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
        "One of her most effective strategies simply lies in the way she shakes people's hands," Kozlowski writes. "Those who clasp on to the royal glove too long will find their own hand promptly returned to them."

        Actress Claire Foy, who played Elizabeth in the first two seasons of Netflix's hit royal drama The Crown, has described the Queen's penchant for ending inappropriately-long handshakes.

        "She's the inventor of the 'shove back,'" Foy said, according to Long Live the Queen. "She really give you your hand back after you've met her."

        Definitely a royal lesson we could all stand to learn.

        Related Stories
        The Queen Took a Pic of Philip With Her to Funeral
        The Queen's Tolerance Was the Key to Her Marriage
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Queen Has a Rule Against Bad Talking Family
        The Queen Took a Pic of Philip With Her to Funeral
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Queen's Tolerance Was the Key to Her Marriage
        Will & Kate Welcomed Harry Back Into Their Group
        Queen Left a Handwritten Note on Philip's Coffin
        The Queen Said Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love
        All of the Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral
        The Queen Wore This Brooch to Philip's Funeral
        Kate Middleton's Nod to Diana at Philip's Funeral
        Queen Elizabeth Appears at Prince Philip's Funeral