What 50 Celebrities Wore to Meet the Queen

1965: The Beatles

Even though this wasn't The Beatles' first time meeting the Queen (they performed for her in 1963 and John Lennon famously told her to "just rattle your jewelry" while they played "Twist and Shout"), this was the most honorable occasion. The Queen awarded the Fab Four The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1965 and they sported classic black suits for the event, naturally.