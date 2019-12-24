image
What 50 Celebrities Wore to Meet the Queen

If we ever get to meet the icon, we'll be taking our fashion cues from Angelina Jolie.

image
Getty Images

Fashion thought exercise: What would you wear to meet the Queen of England, on what would undoubtedly be the fanciest day of your life? Here, 50 famous people's answers to that particular question, from Old Hollywood icons like Kirk Douglas and Elizabeth Taylor, to modern-day fashion mavens including Lady Gaga and Kiera Knightly.

image
Getty Images
1952: Kirk Douglas

When meeting Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Command premiere of Because You're Mine, Kirk Douglas looked the very definition of dashing in a classic white tie tuxedo, which coordinated very nicely with Lizzie's black-and-white evening gown.

1 of 50
image
Getty Images
1955: Ava Gardner

Queen Elizabeth chatted with screen star Ava Gardner at the premiere of To Catch a Thief, and the actress looked impossibly chic in a black evening gown and matching gloves. But what we really want to know is where did QE2 get that gorgeous embroidered gown?

2 of 50
image
1956: Marilyn Monroe

For her royal moment, Marilyn opted for a strapless gown with elbow-high silk gloves. Sexy, of course, but tasteful too.

3 of 50
image
Getty
1957: Jayne Mansfield

Jayne Mansfield chose a gown with a high, beaded neckline when she met the Queen at a reception for the Royal Film Performance. The movie star's bling almost outshined the monarch's!

4 of 50
image
Getty
1965: The Beatles

Even though this wasn't The Beatles' first time meeting the Queen (they performed for her in 1963 and John Lennon famously told her to "just rattle your jewelry" while they played "Twist and Shout"), this was the most honorable occasion. The Queen awarded the Fab Four The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1965 and they sported classic black suits for the event, naturally.

5 of 50
1668915 004
1966: Raquel Welch

Not one to play the wallflower, Raquel Welch reached for an ostrich feather shawl for her meet-and-greet with the Queen at the premiere of Born Free. Super subtle, no?

6 of 50
image
Getty Images
1966: Maggie Smith

Before she was damed by the Queen, Maggie Smith met the monarch at a charity premiere for her film Othello. Maggie wore a sophisticated black evening dress and a jeweled broach for the occasion, as one does.

7 of 50
image
1966: Catherine Deneuve

French actress Catherine Deneuve greeted Queen Elizabeth with a respectful curtsy, which is all fine and good, but can we talk about her dress?! The red beaded detailing. The matching earrings. It's all so good.

8 of 50
image
Getty
1975: Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand showed up in your casual lavender hooded gown sitch to meet the Queen at the premiere of Funny Lady in 1975. She’s Barbra Streisand, she can wear whatever she wants.

9 of 50
image
Getty
1976: Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth met Elizabeth at a charity gala in 1976. The icons are basically twinning, from their dress colors down to their over-the-top jewelry, and we're here for it.

10 of 50
image
1979: Cybil Shepherd

Actress Cybill Shepherd was pregnant when she met the Queen at the premiere of The Lady Vanishes in 1979, but that didn't hold her back. Her fancy meet-the-Queen look: A sheer beaded and feathered caftan dress.

11 of 50
image
1980: Meryl Streep

One queen meets another! No, but seriously, how does Meryl Streep always manage to get it right? At the premiere of Kramer vs. Kramer, the A-list actress donned a full white skirt and crisp white evening jacket to meet the monarch.

12 of 50
image
Getty Images
1981: Cliff Richard

Queen Elizabeth looked stunned meeting singer Cliff Richard and, after seeing his gilded blazer, we can see why. It's bold, sure. But dare we say that it also somehow works?

13 of 50
image
1982: Sally Field

At the premiere of Absence of Malice, Sally Field did what any honorable woman of the '80s would do. She rocked her biggest puff sleeves for the Queen.

14 of 50
image
Getty Images
1997: Spice Girls

The Spice Girls showed up to their Royal Command Performance dressed to the nines. But to be honest, the Queen still stole the show in that bright yellow number. Not that it's a competition. Girl power!

15 of 50
image
Getty Images
1998: Natasha Richardson

Actress Natasha Richardson looked effortlessly chic in a flowy peasant gown at the London premiere of The Parent Trap. If you look closely, you can see her costar Dennis Quaid greeting Prince Philip in the background.

16 of 50
image
Getty Images
1999: Vivienne Westwood

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood is known for her off-beat personality and famously forgot to wear knickers under her dress when receiving an OBE in 1992. A few years later at a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, she opted for tights. Wise.

17 of 50
image
Getty Images
2000: Jim Carrey and Renée Zellweger

Jim Carrey and Renée Zellweger looked polished in a classic tux and navy gown as they made their way to the reception line to meet the Queen at Carrey's film, The Grinch.

18 of 50
image
Getty
2001: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez slayed in the emerald green chiffon gown she wore to meet Queen Elizabeth after putting on quite a show at the Royal Variety Performance.

19 of 50
image
Getty Images
2002: Madonna

This is what it looks like when the Queen of Pop meets the Queen of England. This was for the premiere of Die Another Day. Also, please note Madonna's killer arms.

20 of 50
image
Getty
2002: Halle Berry

Looks like Halle Berry got the elbow-length glove note. She pulled out all the stops when planning her meet-the-Queen outfit: Silk, diamonds, embroidery, the works.

21 of 50
image
Getty
2003: Alexander McQueen

British fashion designer Alexander McQueen chose to honor his heritage and sported a tartan sash and matching hat when he was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth.

22 of 50
image
Getty
2004: J.K. Rowling

The Harry Potter author opted for a light pink monochrome suit and paired it with a pale pink Burberry purse. How 2004 of her.

23 of 50
image
Getty Images
2004: Twiggy

Who wants to bet they're swapping stories of Andy Warhol and Studio 54. Just us? The fashion model paired black pants and a white button-down with a deep purple blazer for the occasion.

24 of 50
image
Getty Images
2004: Natascha McElhone

While attending the premiere of The Truman Show, actress Natascha McElhone chatted with Queen Elizabeth while wearing a slinky, pink silk dress.

25 of 50
image
Getty Images
2005: Judi Dench

Though she played a different Queen Elizabeth in Shakespeare in Love, Dame Judi Dench kind of copied the Queen's hairstyle when she met the current monarch. Life imitating art?

26 of 50
image
Getty Images
2005: Shirley Bassey

Queen Elizabeth and singer Shirley Bassey had a major twinning moment while backstage at the Royal Variety Performance. Red is really both of their colors.

27 of 50
image
Getty Images
2006: Daniel Craig

We wonder if Queen Elizabeth is as charmed by Daniel Craig in a sharp tuxedo as we are...? Judging by the look of their interaction here, we'd say yes.

28 of 50
image
Getty Images
2006: Thandie Newton

British actress Thandie Newton kept things elegant and simple in a little black dress with sheer paneling when meeting Queen Elizabeth at a palace reception. She also seems to have the whole curtsy thing down pat.

29 of 50
image
Getty Images
2007: Enrique Iglesias

Enrique, you couldn't change out of your jeans to meet the Queen!? Her Majesty didn't really seem to mind the fashion faux pas, so Enrique really must be that cute in real life.

30 of 50
