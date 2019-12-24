What 50 Celebrities Wore to Meet the Queen

If we ever get to meet the icon, we'll be taking our fashion cues from Angelina Jolie.
Fashion thought exercise: What would you wear to meet the Queen of England, on what would undoubtedly be the fanciest day of your life? Here, 50 famous people's answers to that particular question, from Old Hollywood icons like Kirk Douglas and Elizabeth Taylor, to modern-day fashion mavens including Lady Gaga and Kiera Knightly.
When meeting Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Command premiere of Because You're Mine, Kirk Douglas looked the very definition of dashing in a classic white tie tuxedo, which coordinated very nicely with Lizzie's black-and-white evening gown.
Queen Elizabeth chatted with screen star Ava Gardner at the premiere of To Catch a Thief, and the actress looked impossibly chic in a black evening gown and matching gloves. But what we really want to know is where did QE2 get that gorgeous embroidered gown?
For her royal moment, Marilyn opted for a strapless gown with elbow-high silk gloves. Sexy, of course, but tasteful too.
Jayne Mansfield chose a gown with a high, beaded neckline when she met the Queen at a reception for the Royal Film Performance. The movie star's bling almost outshined the monarch's!
Even though this wasn't The Beatles' first time meeting the Queen (they performed for her in 1963 and John Lennon famously told her to "just rattle your jewelry" while they played "Twist and Shout"), this was the most honorable occasion. The Queen awarded the Fab Four The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1965 and they sported classic black suits for the event, naturally.
Not one to play the wallflower, Raquel Welch reached for an ostrich feather shawl for her meet-and-greet with the Queen at the premiere of Born Free. Super subtle, no?
Before she was damed by the Queen, Maggie Smith met the monarch at a charity premiere for her film Othello. Maggie wore a sophisticated black evening dress and a jeweled broach for the occasion, as one does.
French actress Catherine Deneuve greeted Queen Elizabeth with a respectful curtsy, which is all fine and good, but can we talk about her dress?! The red beaded detailing. The matching earrings. It's all so good.
Barbra Streisand showed up in your casual lavender hooded gown sitch to meet the Queen at the premiere of Funny Lady in 1975. She’s Barbra Streisand, she can wear whatever she wants.
Elizabeth met Elizabeth at a charity gala in 1976. The icons are basically twinning, from their dress colors down to their over-the-top jewelry, and we're here for it.
Actress Cybill Shepherd was pregnant when she met the Queen at the premiere of The Lady Vanishes in 1979, but that didn't hold her back. Her fancy meet-the-Queen look: A sheer beaded and feathered caftan dress.
One queen meets another! No, but seriously, how does Meryl Streep always manage to get it right? At the premiere of Kramer vs. Kramer, the A-list actress donned a full white skirt and crisp white evening jacket to meet the monarch.
Queen Elizabeth looked stunned meeting singer Cliff Richard and, after seeing his gilded blazer, we can see why. It's bold, sure. But dare we say that it also somehow works?
At the premiere of Absence of Malice, Sally Field did what any honorable woman of the '80s would do. She rocked her biggest puff sleeves for the Queen.
The Spice Girls showed up to their Royal Command Performance dressed to the nines. But to be honest, the Queen still stole the show in that bright yellow number. Not that it's a competition. Girl power!
Actress Natasha Richardson looked effortlessly chic in a flowy peasant gown at the London premiere of The Parent Trap. If you look closely, you can see her costar Dennis Quaid greeting Prince Philip in the background.
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood is known for her off-beat personality and famously forgot to wear knickers under her dress when receiving an OBE in 1992. A few years later at a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, she opted for tights. Wise.
Jim Carrey and Renée Zellweger looked polished in a classic tux and navy gown as they made their way to the reception line to meet the Queen at Carrey's film, The Grinch.
Jennifer Lopez slayed in the emerald green chiffon gown she wore to meet Queen Elizabeth after putting on quite a show at the Royal Variety Performance.
This is what it looks like when the Queen of Pop meets the Queen of England. This was for the premiere of Die Another Day. Also, please note Madonna's killer arms.
Looks like Halle Berry got the elbow-length glove note. She pulled out all the stops when planning her meet-the-Queen outfit: Silk, diamonds, embroidery, the works.
British fashion designer Alexander McQueen chose to honor his heritage and sported a tartan sash and matching hat when he was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth.
The Harry Potter author opted for a light pink monochrome suit and paired it with a pale pink Burberry purse. How 2004 of her.
Who wants to bet they're swapping stories of Andy Warhol and Studio 54. Just us? The fashion model paired black pants and a white button-down with a deep purple blazer for the occasion.
While attending the premiere of The Truman Show, actress Natascha McElhone chatted with Queen Elizabeth while wearing a slinky, pink silk dress.
Though she played a different Queen Elizabeth in Shakespeare in Love, Dame Judi Dench kind of copied the Queen's hairstyle when she met the current monarch. Life imitating art?
Queen Elizabeth and singer Shirley Bassey had a major twinning moment while backstage at the Royal Variety Performance. Red is really both of their colors.
We wonder if Queen Elizabeth is as charmed by Daniel Craig in a sharp tuxedo as we are...? Judging by the look of their interaction here, we'd say yes.
British actress Thandie Newton kept things elegant and simple in a little black dress with sheer paneling when meeting Queen Elizabeth at a palace reception. She also seems to have the whole curtsy thing down pat.
Enrique, you couldn't change out of your jeans to meet the Queen!? Her Majesty didn't really seem to mind the fashion faux pas, so Enrique really must be that cute in real life.