The Queen Was by Prince Philip's Side When He Died at Home in Windsor Castle

On Friday morning, news broke that the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, had died. The Duke of Edinburgh was 99 years old and died at home in Windsor.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Philip, who recently spent 28 days in the hospital, wanted to pass away "in his own bed" and "on his own terms." Queen Elizabeth, his wife of 73 years, was reportedly by his side at the end.

"He spent most of the four weeks he was in hospital trying to get home. They operated on his heart in a bid to give him a little longer, maybe with the 100th birthday in mind. But he didn't really care about that," a royal source explained. "There is no way he would have wanted to die in hospital."

New details are emerging about Prince Philip's final moments. The 99-year-old royal died Friday at home at the royal residence in Windsor and, according to sources close to the situation, that's the way Philip wanted things.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Philip's passing was sudden and unexpected, but his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II (or "Lilibet," as he called her), was by his side in his final moments. The late royal had only recently returned home after spending 28 days in the hospital in February and March undergoing treatment for an infection and pre-existing heart condition and reportedly wanted to pass away "in his own bed" and "on his own terms."

The Queen is said to have "quickly dismissed" any suggestions of taking Philip to the hospital as his health declined rapidly on Thursday night, according to the Daily Mail

"He spent most of the four weeks he was in hospital trying to get home. They operated on his heart in a bid to give him a little longer, maybe with the 100th birthday in mind. But he didn't really care about that," a royal source told the Telegraph. "There is no way he would have wanted to die in hospital."

The Queen reportedly called her children and at least some of her grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, personally to relay the sad news on Friday morning before news of Philip's passing was made public.

Buckingham Palace shared the news in a brief statement Friday, explaining:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The royal family will honor Philip is a small, private ceremony in Windsor on April 17.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io