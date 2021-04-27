Princess Diana and Prince Charles did not dance together at the 1985 White House dinner they attended, according to photographer Pete Souza.

Diana's dance with John Travolta became one of the most enduring images of the royal.

"A few little known facts from that night: Diana also danced that night with President Reagan, Tom Selleck, Clint Eastwood and Neil Diamond. She did not dance with Prince Charles," Souza wrote on Instagram.

"The occasion was a black-tie dinner at the White House on November 9, 1985 in honor of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. It is often referred to as a “state dinner” but since Prince Charles was not a head of state, it was not in fact a state dinner (though it certainly had all the trappings of one)," Souza wrote on Instagram last week.

"A few little known facts from that night: Diana also danced that night with President Reagan, Tom Selleck, Clint Eastwood and Neil Diamond. She did not dance with Prince Charles," he continued. An indication of an already-troubled relationship, perhaps? Or simply of Charles' distaste for dancing?

Souza recently shared a photo of Diana dancing with Neil Diamond (see it here), revealing the royal got ever so slightly flushed. "The one rock-solid remembrance I have is that Diana was visibly blushing when she danced with Neil. In the photograph, you can see that her cheeks are a bit red but in the moment it was even more obvious," he wrote.

Travolta, meanwhile, spoke to Esquire Mexico about his dance with royalty. "Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It's midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance," he recalled. "She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale."



