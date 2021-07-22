- Kate Beckinsale said she's never been on a date in a new interview with Extra.
In a funny new interview with Extra, Kate Beckinsale revealed she's never been on a date, saying she "can't think of anything [she'd] hate more." Instead, she quipped, "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."
Beckinsale was married to director Len Wiseman between 2004 and
2019, and shares 22-year-old daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen. More recently, she dated Pete Davidson and musician Goody Grace. She's absolutely not interested in organizing any blind dates, she revealed (which, fair). "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food," she said.
Beckinsale shares a truly adorable friendship and co-parenting relationship with ex Sheen. Back in 2016, the duo and their daughter recreated a photo taken shortly after Lily's birth in 1999, while in December 2018, Beckinsale shared a photo of herself and Sheen cuddled up on the coach, Sheen wearing an exceptional rabbit onesie.
Speaking to the Evening Standard Magazine in 2016, Beckinsale said of her relationship with Sheen, "It’s so normal for us." She continued, "We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together. But I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter." Lovely!