Kate Beckinsale Fires Back at a Troll Who Questioned Her Parenting

Dear internet trolls, when oh when will you learn that celebrities are not here for your bullsh*t? Please take notes: After an angry follower left a lengthy critique on Kate Beckinsale's latest Instagram video, the actress made sure she had the last word.

The video in question captured Beckinsale and her friends dancing along to an Adam Ant concert (as one does). "If my seven year old self knew this was in her future she would have eaten several boxes of crayons from excitement and had a panic attack," she captioned the post. But alongside the many comments that cheered Beckinsale on (highlights include: "That's the cutest wiggle ever 😘" and "Nothing like dancing the night away to rock and roll!!"), a troll weaseled their way into the conversation.

“Why would you want your young daughter to jump around like a naive skimpy-dressed future problem child Kate” the user wrote, incorrectly assuming Beckinsale was her 19-year-old daughter. “I’m not rich, famous, celebrity, Hollywood, etc, but maybe you are actually decent actress, but properly deluded real-life parent wise.”

But—as captured by sleuthing expert @commentsbycelebs—Beckinsale penned a brilliant response. “Ummm she’s neither skimpily dressed nor jumping around. Did you eat a lot of cheese and then have a nap?” she initially responded before adding, “and oh shit ps that’s me jumping around and skimpily dressed. So in fact I’m the problem child. But say that to my mum at your peril.”

Trolls, beware—Kate Beckinsale has officially mastered the art of the clap back.