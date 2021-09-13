Yara Shahidi is a very busy human: She's a senior at Harvard University, a star of ABC's hit sitcom Black-ish, and co-founder of 7th Sun Productions, a production company she recently launched with her mom. But the 21-year-old multi-hyphenate, who is Marie Claire's September cover star, took time out of her crazy schedule to play a little game of Pop Quiz.

In the latest episode of our pop-the-balloon-and-answer-the-question (don't mind the flying confetti!) game, Shahidi reveals her favorite couch snack, the show she watches way too much of (on repeat) with an extra shoutout to The Great British Baking Show ("Ooh! That's my stuff!" which, same, Yara...), and how she made her first dollar at just six weeks old.

Come to watch Yara master her fear of popping those balloons (her reactions are priceless) and stay to hear the college senior show off her secret talent: reciting Old English. She also shared the one thing every woman should try at least once: "I had a year of saying 'no.' Our yeses are extremely powerful, but I know especially as a young woman and a young woman of color growing up in this world, getting comfortable saying no and not having to justify it is something that takes constant practice. So, my year of no is a must-try."

Watch Yara in Pop Quiz, then check out our September cover story and full digital issue here.

Fashion credits: Tommy Hilfiger sweater, blouse, and pants; Cartier necklace, earrings, and rings

Sally Holmes Editor in Chief Sally is the Editor in Chief of Marie Claire where she oversees coverage of all the things the Marie Claire reader wants to know about, including politics, beauty, fashion, and celebs.

