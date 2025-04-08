Ayo Edebiri Trades Spring Color Trends for a Red, White, and Blue Dress

She test-drove a design by a fan-favorite emerging designer.

Ayo Edebiri at &quot;A Night of SeriousFun&quot; Gala at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 07, 2025 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
I pledge allegiance to the flag—sorry, I meant Ayo Edebiri.

The actor has been on a red carpet marathon the last few weeks, churning out look after stunning look in promotion of her latest film, After the Hunt. Though she's become a fashion darling in her own right, Edebiri has predominantly bucked current trends—for lack of a better word.

Despite the season, spring pastels and frilly dresses have been virtually nonexistent in the Opus star's wardrobe. Instead, stylist Danielle Goldberg has steered her client toward hyper-minimalist silhouettes, androgynous workwear, and bold primary colors. And Edebiri's latest look played right into this theme.

On April 7, she attended a New York City gala wearing a tiered creation by emerging designer Lii. The piece combined menswear-inspired cuts (a design trick the label is known for) with the vibrant colors of Americana. During a time when patriotic motifs can elicit mixed reactions, this take on the star spangled banner is one I absolutely stand for.

Ayo Edebiri at "A Night of SeriousFun" Gala at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 07, 2025 in New York, New York.

Ayo Edebiri chose bold, primary colors over spring pastels on the red carpet.

Edebiri's red, white, and blue gown has yet to hit stores, but the pumps she accessorized with are shoppable now. She chose a pair of glossy naked sandals from Gianvito Rossi, which cost $895 at retail.

Ayo Edebiri at "A Night of SeriousFun" Gala at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 07, 2025 in New York, New York.

The dress came from emerging label Lii, which specializes in androgynous garments.

Beyond her luxe footwear, the only other addition to the look was Edebiri's red-tinted power bob—which matched her 'fit perfectly, I might add.

Edebiri often keeps her red carpet beauty low-key in service of spotlighting emerging designers. She's also promoted indie labels like Commission and Colleen Allen at A-list events, both newcomers to the New York Fashion Week schedule in recent seasons alongside Zane Li of Lii. When she isn't going the indie brand route, her lineup is stacked with archival Prada and off-the-runway pieces by The Row.

No matter the label, this star takes the freedom to express herself seriously.

