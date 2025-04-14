Zendaya's Cozy Polo Sweater Is One of Gigi Hadid's Favorites
Learn how to style it from the experts.
Zendaya is back in Los Angeles doing what she does best: dropping style lessons when fans least expect it. This time, she even had an assist from one of Gigi Hadid's all-time favorite pieces.
Z traded the windswept dress she wore on the set of The Odyssey in Italy last month (and the trench coat she wore between takes) for something more everyday but no less epic. Making a quick stop at the city's School of Style on April 14, Zendaya appeared in an oatmeal Guest in Residence polo sweater paired to single-pleat khaki pants. The monotone look would have conveyed rich girl energy all on its own, but she and stylist Law Roach dialed up the weekday opulence with square-toe, Oxblood flats, a slicked back baby bun, and smatterings of gold jewelry. (Her new signature, the Jessica McCormack engagement ring she debuted at the 2025 Golden Globes, appeared missing from her left hand.)
Zendaya's surprise appearance was primarily to support her longtime image architect—not to sell us all on cozy polo sweaters. Law Roach is currently a mentor for the School of Style, an organization provided accredited fashion education courses. The actress filmed a quick greeting in her look for the school's Instagram page—ostensibly showing off the styling wisdom its teachers have to share. "Hello, it's Zendaya, and today I got styled..." she paused, "at the School of Style." After waving to the camera, she made a slow-turn showing off her low-key, yet luxurious outfit.
A post shared by SCHOOL OF STYLE ® (@schoolofstyle)
A photo posted by on
But fashion people can't help but look at Zendaya's outfit and get inspired for spring. (At least, this editor can't.) Teaming two creamy oatmeal basics—her polo sweater and pants—makes her cherry red flats pop even brighter. Gold rings and hoop earrings complement the color scheme. It's a lesson in making a statement by being understated—something Zendaya does well, whether she's carrying a Loewe bag on set or taking a walk in a Reformation sweater.
Zendaya is usually first in line to innovate on the red carpet, but her casual Monday look is just the latest Hollywood show of support for Gigi Hadid's brand. The designer herself demonstrated a more colorful way to wear the exact same knit in Paris last month. She layered hers in a shirt sandwich, between an Isabel Marant jacket and a black crewneck T-shirt.
Other celebrity fans have gone the more pared-back route when they've tried Gigi Hadid's polo sweaters—like Hailey Bieber, who modeled hers with nothing but her daily jewelry stack and fresh Rhode products on TikTok last year.
Zendaya's quick visit to the School of Style wasn't an expected one. Many fans anticipated she'd lay low until the 2025 Met Gala. (She is busy planning her wedding to Tom Holland, after all.) But no one's complaining that Z found time to offer a quick spring sweater tutorial.
Shop Polo Sweaters Inspired by Zendaya and Gigi Hadid
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
