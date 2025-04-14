Zendaya is back in Los Angeles doing what she does best: dropping style lessons when fans least expect it. This time, she even had an assist from one of Gigi Hadid's all-time favorite pieces.

Z traded the windswept dress she wore on the set of The Odyssey in Italy last month (and the trench coat she wore between takes) for something more everyday but no less epic. Making a quick stop at the city's School of Style on April 14, Zendaya appeared in an oatmeal Guest in Residence polo sweater paired to single-pleat khaki pants. The monotone look would have conveyed rich girl energy all on its own, but she and stylist Law Roach dialed up the weekday opulence with square-toe, Oxblood flats, a slicked back baby bun, and smatterings of gold jewelry. (Her new signature, the Jessica McCormack engagement ring she debuted at the 2025 Golden Globes, appeared missing from her left hand.)

Zendaya appeared in an Instagram Reel for Los Angeles's School of Style wearing a Guest in Residence polo sweater. (Image credit: Guest in Residence)

Zendaya's surprise appearance was primarily to support her longtime image architect—not to sell us all on cozy polo sweaters. Law Roach is currently a mentor for the School of Style, an organization provided accredited fashion education courses. The actress filmed a quick greeting in her look for the school's Instagram page—ostensibly showing off the styling wisdom its teachers have to share. "Hello, it's Zendaya, and today I got styled..." she paused, "at the School of Style." After waving to the camera, she made a slow-turn showing off her low-key, yet luxurious outfit.

But fashion people can't help but look at Zendaya's outfit and get inspired for spring. (At least, this editor can't.) Teaming two creamy oatmeal basics—her polo sweater and pants—makes her cherry red flats pop even brighter. Gold rings and hoop earrings complement the color scheme. It's a lesson in making a statement by being understated—something Zendaya does well, whether she's carrying a Loewe bag on set or taking a walk in a Reformation sweater.

Zendaya is usually first in line to innovate on the red carpet, but her casual Monday look is just the latest Hollywood show of support for Gigi Hadid's brand. The designer herself demonstrated a more colorful way to wear the exact same knit in Paris last month. She layered hers in a shirt sandwich, between an Isabel Marant jacket and a black crewneck T-shirt.

Other celebrity fans have gone the more pared-back route when they've tried Gigi Hadid's polo sweaters—like Hailey Bieber, who modeled hers with nothing but her daily jewelry stack and fresh Rhode products on TikTok last year.

Gigi Hadid has worn her Guest in Residence knit several times, including to Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Zendaya's quick visit to the School of Style wasn't an expected one. Many fans anticipated she'd lay low until the 2025 Met Gala. (She is busy planning her wedding to Tom Holland, after all.) But no one's complaining that Z found time to offer a quick spring sweater tutorial.

