Adele Warns Fans They Won't See Her For "an Incredibly Long Time" Once Her Las Vegas Residency Ends

Singer Adele is giving fans fair warning that they won't be seeing much of her in the near future.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, a video posted on TikTok showed Adele telling attendees at a concert in Munich that they won't be seeing her for "an incredibly long time" after her Las Vegas residency ends.

"I have 10 shows to do but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time," the singer told an audibly upset crowd of fans. "And I will hold you dear in my heart."

Additional footage posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Adele's comments at greater length, as well as her tearful, emotional reason why she does not plan to be in front of fans for a significant amount of time.

"I'm not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am really f****** at it and I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I will ever do," she said.

"For that whole lengths of my break I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I have done over the last three years," she continued. "And I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever.

"It's been amazing," she added, "I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it. I want to live the new life that I have been building, and I will miss you dearly."

Saturday’s concert in Munich marked the end of Adele's 10-show residency in the city. Next, Adele will begin performing her remaining shows in Las Vegas in October, ending with her final show on November 23.

Fans responding on both X and TikTok shared both their sadness and their understanding regarding the singer's need for a break.

"This is what Adele does," one fan wrote. "Disappears, then comes out with a banger."

"Take all the time you need, live the life you’ve always been dreaming of. We’ll be here when you’re ready," another posted.

"Why am I so emotional watching this," one fan wrote.

In a previous interview with a German outlet, Adele issued a similar warning to her fans, telling the publication that she does not have any plans to create or release any new music.

"I don’t have any plans for new music, at all," she said at the time. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."