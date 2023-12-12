Amanda Bynes Addresses Her 'New Look' on Social Media

After more than a decade, embattled actress Amanda Bynes is back in front of the camera with a new podcast and a slew of social media posts addressing what she called her “new look” and touching on how confident she feels after undergoing a surprise cosmetic procedure.

In the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, Bynes and her co-host interviewed tattoo artist Dahlia Moth before the actress discussed her own facial tattoo—a small, thin-lined heart located on her cheek directly below her left eye.

“Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos,” the 37-year-old said. “It shouldn’t matter.”

Shortly after the episode aired, Bynes posted a series of TikTok videos discussing her appearance, leaning all the way into some serious self-love that—honestly—was refreshing to see from the former child actress who has been the subject of paparazzi and tabloid ire following a 2013 public breakdown that ended with Bynes being placed on a psychiatric hold .

Bynes was also placed under a conservatorship following multiple hit and runs, driving under the influence, a history of substance abuse , as Entertainment Weekly reports, and after receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis, as reported by The Los Angeles Times. After nine years, Bynes’ conservatorship ended in 2022 .

In her first TikTok post following her podcast debut, Bynes thanked her fans for tuning in and showing their support.

“I had the best time filming it—it was so much fun,” she added, before also thanking Moth for being an “amazing first guest on the show” and announcing that she will be filming the next episode in two weeks.

In a second video, Bynes then touched on some stories that she said she saw online discussing her “new look.”

"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," Bynes said. "I don’t have those skin folds anymore—it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done."

Fans of Bynes were quick to flood the comments with their love and support.

“We miss the old Amanda because of nostalgia,” one TikTok user commented, “but we’re just happy you’re safe and happy and love yourself.”

“You are so important to so many of us,” another fan commented. “Thanks for entertaining us despite how difficult it was to be in show business so young. Glad you’re doing well.”

Bynes then went on to explain why she “usually doesn’t look good in paparazzi pictures.”

“That’s because paparazzi pictures are taken outside and the sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin,” she explained. “And also, I have scars on the right side of my face that you can’t really tell if you don’t see it in, like, a certain bright light.”

Bynes then took her viewers outside to see how lighting changes her appearance—an explanation Bynes owned no one, to be sure—at one point saying without skipping a beat: “Like here, this lighting is not good on me. I look pretty goofy, but whatever.”

I, for one, am here for Bynes’ “whatever” attitude when it comes to negative comments regarding her appearance. As a child actress who came of age at a time when the likes of Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera and Mandy Moore were at the mercy of an unforgiving (and frankly sexist) society hellbent on nit-picking every single thing about their appearance, romantic relationships and public friendships, to see Bynes embracing her appearance with a “I don't care” attitude is refreshing.

Bynes seems to be feeling the love, too. “Thank you so much for the support,” she said at the end of one of her TikTok videos. “ I love you all and hope you all have a beautiful night.”