Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Has Officially Ended After Close to 9 Years

Just a month after she filed a petition to end it, Amanda Bynes has been released from her conservatorship after close to nine years under her parents Lynn and Rick Bynes' legal control.

Judge Roger L. Lund ruled to terminate the arrangement. "The conservatorship is no longer needed or required," he stated. "She has done everything the court has asked."

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," Amanda told People in a statement shared through her lawyer David A. Esquibias.

She added, "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors—including my fragrance line—and look forward to sharing more when I can."

The Amanda Show star was placed under her mom's temporary conservatorship in 2013, and under full conversatorship in 2014, per People, following issues with drug use.

Entertainment Weekly points out that—unlike in the case of Britney Spears' conservatorship battle—Amanda's release came swiftly and without significant roadblocks.

The actress' parents released the following statement to EW via their lawyer Tamar Arminak: "Lynn is so proud of Amanda and the progress she has made and looks forward to having a mother-daughter relationship with Amanda outside of the conservatorship."

Aside from the fragrance line, Amanda has been busy studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and thinking about moving in with fiancé Paul Michael. As for a return to acting, it doesn't seem on the cards for the moment.