Amanda Seyfried: "Once I Popped Out a Baby, I Was Just Playing Mothers"

If there's one thing Hollywood is sure to do, it's cast women over a certain age in motherly roles. (Never forget Amy Poehler and Rachel McAdams playing a mother and daughter in Mean Girls, despite being just seven years apart IRL.) And it's not only an age thing. According to Amanda Seyfriend, once she became a mom, Hollywood stopped seeing her as anything else.

"It seems like once I popped out a baby, I was just playing mothers, and that's Hollywood for you," Seyfried said at the Berlin Film Festival (via Variety ). "But I do think that the roles have become way richer and definitely challenging in ways that I didn’t have earlier in my career."

Seyfried in gold at the Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Still, Seyfried is content with the roles she's taking on these days, including her recent turn as unfulfilled mom Jeanine in Seven Veils. "I loved showing sides of her that weren't attractive," Seyfried said of the movie, per Variety. "I think that's really necessary in any story, because none of us are perfect."