16 Princess Kate And Meghan Markle-Approved Finds I’m Scooping Up in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

As a royal editor, I’m always keeping an eye on what Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and the like are wearing. From Burberry to Barbour, I have an encyclopedic knowledge of royal fashion, and that means I often end up wearing many of the same pieces I write about. Just call it an occupational hazard…or benefit. That being said, when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale rolls around each year, it’s always fun to see which royal-approved brands are included in the retailer’s fan-favorite markdowns.

From the exact nude LK Bennett pumps the Princess of Wales made famous to Meghan’s go-to Diptyque candles, the 2025 Anniversary Sale is chock-full of royally good deals. Both women can't get enough of brands like Monica Vinader and Jo Malone, and I'll be picking up just a few of their Kate and Meghan-inspired items from the sale, including this sleek friendship bracelet.

I’ve scoped out 16 of the best under-$500 (and royally endorsed) pieces from the sale, ahead. Just don't sleep on these styles, as the sale ends Sunday, August 3.

Original Tall Rain Boot
Hunter
Original Tall Rain Boot

Everyone from Princess Diana to Meghan has worn Hunter's trusty tall wellies, and these are one of my personal can't-live-without items.

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Duo $256 Value
Jo Malone London
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Duo ($256 Value)

Meghan Markle's favorite perfume is a steal in this year's Anniversary Sale, with the set including a full-size and travel version of Jo Malone's iconic Wood Sage & Sea Salt scent.

Chain Link Friendship Slider Bracelet
Monica Vinader
Chain Link Friendship Slider Bracelet (Was $178)

The Duchess of Sussex loves a similar Monica Vinader slider bracelet, and Princess Kate also owns numerous pieces from the brand.

Hypnôse Drama Mascara Gift Set $72 Value
Lancôme
Hypnôse Drama Mascara Gift Set ($72 Value)

The Princess of Wales is said to use Lancôme's Hypnôse formula, and this set includes a lash primer as well as the brand's ultra-volumizing mascara.

Air Heart 51mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Le Specs
Air Heart 51mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses (Was $75)

The Duchess of Sussex wore the black version of these oversized shades to her 2019 baby shower.

Crushed Oil Infused Lip Gloss Duo $66 Value
Bobbi Brown
Crushed Oil Infused Lip Gloss Duo ($66 Value)

Kate Middleton relied on Bobbi Brown cosmetics on her wedding day (and even did her own makeup). While she used a clear gloss over her lipstick, this duo includes two pretty, pinky shades.

Sledge Platform Pump
LK Bennett
Sledge Platform Pump (Was $375)

Nothing brings back memories of Princess Kate's early days in the royal family like these nude pumps she wore on repeat, and now the brand has brought them back for 2025.

Sugar Lip Treat & Tint Set $54 Value
Fresh
Sugar Lip Treat & Tint Set ($54 Value)

Markle once told Beauty Banter that Fresh's Sugar lip treatment was her go-to for "soft, kissable, buttery lips."

Exfolikate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Duo (nordstrom Exclusive) $158 Value
Kate Somerville
Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Duo ($158 Value)

The secret to Meghan's glowing complexion? Look no further than this exfoliating scrub, which she praised on her former blog, The Tig, as "the trick for that homegrown glow."

Clydebank Quilted Jacket
Barbour
Clydebank Quilted Jacket (Was $295)

You'd be hard pressed to find a member of the Royal Family who hasn't worn a Barbour jacket, with Princess Kate being a particularly avid fan of their country-cool outerwear.

Iconic Candle Gift Set (anniversary Exclusive) $138 Value
Diptyque
Iconic Candle Gift Set ($138 Value)

The Duchess of Sussex has used all three of these iconic Diptyque scents over the years—and Baies is said to have been the choice for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

The Borrowed Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans
FRAME
The Borrowed Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans

The Duchess of Sussex has worn Frame's sleek skinny jeans, and a number of the brand's styles are included in this year's Anniversary Sale.

Orgasm Matte & Glow Talc-Free Powder Blush Duo $68 Value
NARS
Orgasm Matte & Glow Talc-Free Powder Blush Duo ($68 Value)

Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence rely on this cult-classic shade to get their glow on, and so does the Duchess of Sussex.

Rhegan Weatherproof Knee High Boot
Aquatalia
Rhegan Weatherproof Knee High Boot (Was $695)

The Princess of Wales loves Aquatalia's weatherproof suede styles, and this pair is more than $200 off.

Advanced Eyelash Conditioning Duo (nordstrom Exclusive) (limited Edition) $200 Value
RevitaLash Cosmetics
Advanced Eyelash Conditioning Duo ($200 Value)

In 2017, Meghan told Allure that she was a fan of this strengthening eyelash serum, sharing, "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be."

The Square Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Square Mary Jane (Was $159)

The Duchess of Sussex swears by Rothy's The Point flats (and so do plenty of Marie Claire editors), and the brand's adorable Mary Janes are included in this year's sale.

