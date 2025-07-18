16 Princess Kate And Meghan Markle-Approved Finds I’m Scooping Up in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

As a royal editor, I’m always keeping an eye on what Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and the like are wearing. From Burberry to Barbour, I have an encyclopedic knowledge of royal fashion, and that means I often end up wearing many of the same pieces I write about. Just call it an occupational hazard…or benefit. That being said, when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale rolls around each year, it’s always fun to see which royal-approved brands are included in the retailer’s fan-favorite markdowns.

From the exact nude LK Bennett pumps the Princess of Wales made famous to Meghan’s go-to Diptyque candles, the 2025 Anniversary Sale is chock-full of royally good deals. Both women can't get enough of brands like Monica Vinader and Jo Malone, and I'll be picking up just a few of their Kate and Meghan-inspired items from the sale, including this sleek friendship bracelet.

I’ve scoped out 16 of the best under-$500 (and royally endorsed) pieces from the sale, ahead. Just don't sleep on these styles, as the sale ends Sunday, August 3.