16 Princess Kate And Meghan Markle-Approved Finds I’m Scooping Up in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
And everything's under $500.
As a royal editor, I’m always keeping an eye on what Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and the like are wearing. From Burberry to Barbour, I have an encyclopedic knowledge of royal fashion, and that means I often end up wearing many of the same pieces I write about. Just call it an occupational hazard…or benefit. That being said, when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale rolls around each year, it’s always fun to see which royal-approved brands are included in the retailer’s fan-favorite markdowns.
From the exact nude LK Bennett pumps the Princess of Wales made famous to Meghan’s go-to Diptyque candles, the 2025 Anniversary Sale is chock-full of royally good deals. Both women can't get enough of brands like Monica Vinader and Jo Malone, and I'll be picking up just a few of their Kate and Meghan-inspired items from the sale, including this sleek friendship bracelet.
I’ve scoped out 16 of the best under-$500 (and royally endorsed) pieces from the sale, ahead. Just don't sleep on these styles, as the sale ends Sunday, August 3.
Everyone from Princess Diana to Meghan has worn Hunter's trusty tall wellies, and these are one of my personal can't-live-without items.
Meghan Markle's favorite perfume is a steal in this year's Anniversary Sale, with the set including a full-size and travel version of Jo Malone's iconic Wood Sage & Sea Salt scent.
The Duchess of Sussex loves a similar Monica Vinader slider bracelet, and Princess Kate also owns numerous pieces from the brand.
The Duchess of Sussex wore the black version of these oversized shades to her 2019 baby shower.
Kate Middleton relied on Bobbi Brown cosmetics on her wedding day (and even did her own makeup). While she used a clear gloss over her lipstick, this duo includes two pretty, pinky shades.
You'd be hard pressed to find a member of the Royal Family who hasn't worn a Barbour jacket, with Princess Kate being a particularly avid fan of their country-cool outerwear.
The Duchess of Sussex has used all three of these iconic Diptyque scents over the years—and Baies is said to have been the choice for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex has worn Frame's sleek skinny jeans, and a number of the brand's styles are included in this year's Anniversary Sale.
Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence rely on this cult-classic shade to get their glow on, and so does the Duchess of Sussex.
In 2017, Meghan told Allure that she was a fan of this strengthening eyelash serum, sharing, "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be."
The Duchess of Sussex swears by Rothy's The Point flats (and so do plenty of Marie Claire editors), and the brand's adorable Mary Janes are included in this year's sale.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.