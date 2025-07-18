Flip-flops season is in full swing, so boots are probably the furthest footwear from your mind (unless they're of the cowboy variety). However, knee-highs can and will survive through the summer, if you style them in an Olivia Rodrigo-ish way.

The 22-year-old's favorite Frye Boots have stood the test of time—and seasons. How? Because she treats them like any other ballet flats, sandals, or slides in her closet. And now, there's no better time to try summer-proof boots à la Rodrigo: Frye's best-sellers are some of the best celebrity-endorsed fashion deals during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

From now until August 3, you can shop Frye's Kate Block Heel Boot, which bares a striking resemblance to Rodrigo's beloved Campus 14L model. Complete with 1.75" block heels and rounded toes, her $498 boots take cues from '60s silhouettes, just like the Kates. Both the Campus and Kate models feature oiled leather exteriors with 13" and 14" shaft heights, plus 1.75" and 2" block heels, respectively. The only difference? The Kates are inspired by riding boots, hence the Western-esque stitching up each leg.

The once $348 Kates are now available for $240, mimicking the same decade, shafts, and uppers as Rodrigo's Campus's for $108 off. Available in Black, Dark Brown, Mustard Yellow, and Merlot, there's a Kate shade for any aesthetic. (Every color is, shockingly, on-sale.) Rodrigo's black boots get the most bang for her buck, traveling from London to New York and every tour stop in between. So, start there.

Frye Kate Block Heel Boot (Was $348) $240 at Nordstrom

Rodrigo's been a Frye fan since 2023, but her black boots are less than a year old. She first publicly wore them at the Premier League match in Nov. 2024, alongside a turmeric yellow Miu Miu coat. In just seven repeats, they've become a street style staple for Rodrigo—most recently, on June 7, they looked effortlessly Parisian with polka-dot micro-shorts and a boat-neck tank.

In June, Olivia looked looked oh-so chic in Frye boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In summer 2024, Rodrigo rarely took off her tan Campus 14Ls. The suede-looking style added a country-ified feel to any outfit, including a floral white slip dress, which would've leaned coquette-ish without the boots. In April 2024, the "Vampire" singer's vintage Coach bag in ruby red tied the two contrasting pieces together.

A year earlier, she was spotted wearing the tan suede Campus 14Ls. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The "Banana" Kates are a luxe lookalike to Rodrigo's Campus 14Ls. Their shafts are a textured brown, their heels block, and the toes slightly squared, proving they're sisters, not twins (the best type of tribute).

Rodrigo has yet to give Frye's "Dark Brown" and "Merlot" shades a try (that we know of). Since her loyalty spans years, it's only a matter of time. Beat her to it with the clearance options below.