Kylie Jenner's Polka Dot Manicure Flawlessly Combines Two Classic Nail Trends

There was once a point in time—namely, the King Kylie era—at which it was rare to see Kylie Jenner not wearing long, colorful, decked out manicures. She's pared down a lot of her nail looks over the last few years, wearing neutral colors over maximalist designs, but if her latest nail selfies tell me anything, it's that she's slowly dipping back into her creative nail art era. A few weeks ago one of her manicurists, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a photo of her wearing an intricate, light brown, snakeskin manicure, and now she's incorporated a budding summer fashion trend—polka dots—into her most recent set.

Jenner is currently in the midst of a European summer vacation with friends and family, and in between the snapshots and videos she's shared of herself and the gang living carefree on a yacht, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her current manicure. "Obsessed," she captioned a picture of an almond-shaped, classic French manicure with silver polka dots. Jenner also tagged the manicurist who worked on the look, Michelle Humphrey, in the pic.

(Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

Polka dot nails have obviously been around forever, but they're shaping up to be a pretty big trend this summer in particular. Sabrina Carpenter previously wore a polka dot design that was nearly identical to Jenner's for her "Manchild" music video, and then wore it once again to celebrate the song going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was followed closely by Hailey Bieber, who wore a bright yellow "lemon drop martini" manicure with tiny gray polka dots all over, and later, Dua Lipa, who wore a French manicure with black tips and white polka dots while vacationing in the Mediterranean.

Summer's biggest nail trends may be a mixture of vibrant colors and beachy designs, but it's looking like a polka dot design might be the next nail art trend worth showing to your nail tech. To recreate the trend at home, read ahead for some products you'll need.

Chillhouse I Do...Want Champagne $16 at Chillhouse These pre-designed press-ons feature tiny silver pearls for when you want to upgrade to something that looks like a polka dot but is a bit more playful. Manucurist Biodegradable Holo Glitter $9 at us.manucurist.com You can also use holo glitter to mimic the appearance of chrome polka dots. Just glue a few to an already-painted nail and finish with a top coat. Sally Hansen Steel the Show $8 at Ulta Beauty A chrome or silver nail polish color can also work here if you have a steady hand. Just make sure you have a dotting tool on hand to make application a little easier. Glamnetic French Pearl $20 at glamnetic.com This affordable kit includes almond-shaped nails with French tips and pearl embellishments. Glamnetic First Dance $20 at glamnetic.com This set comes in handy if you prefer dots or gems with a nude base.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors