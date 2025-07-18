Kylie Jenner's Polka Dot Manicure Flawlessly Combines Two Classic Nail Trends
She's back in her nail art era.
There was once a point in time—namely, the King Kylie era—at which it was rare to see Kylie Jenner not wearing long, colorful, decked out manicures. She's pared down a lot of her nail looks over the last few years, wearing neutral colors over maximalist designs, but if her latest nail selfies tell me anything, it's that she's slowly dipping back into her creative nail art era. A few weeks ago one of her manicurists, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a photo of her wearing an intricate, light brown, snakeskin manicure, and now she's incorporated a budding summer fashion trend—polka dots—into her most recent set.
Jenner is currently in the midst of a European summer vacation with friends and family, and in between the snapshots and videos she's shared of herself and the gang living carefree on a yacht, she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her current manicure. "Obsessed," she captioned a picture of an almond-shaped, classic French manicure with silver polka dots. Jenner also tagged the manicurist who worked on the look, Michelle Humphrey, in the pic.
Polka dot nails have obviously been around forever, but they're shaping up to be a pretty big trend this summer in particular. Sabrina Carpenter previously wore a polka dot design that was nearly identical to Jenner's for her "Manchild" music video, and then wore it once again to celebrate the song going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was followed closely by Hailey Bieber, who wore a bright yellow "lemon drop martini" manicure with tiny gray polka dots all over, and later, Dua Lipa, who wore a French manicure with black tips and white polka dots while vacationing in the Mediterranean.
Summer's biggest nail trends may be a mixture of vibrant colors and beachy designs, but it's looking like a polka dot design might be the next nail art trend worth showing to your nail tech. To recreate the trend at home, read ahead for some products you'll need.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.