Who needs Emily In Paris Season 5 when we have SZA? The Grammy winner is currently in Paris following two sold-out shows on her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. Instead of jetting straight to England (the next stop), SZA played tourist in France, but not without some face time with her fans.

Outside her hotel on July 17, the 35-year-old was all smiles in a quintessential SZA set: the baggiest of baggy menswear, plus her signature Vans sneakers. Before signing autographs and taking selfies, paparazzi captured her off-duty outfit, which was the antithesis of regular French girl fashion. The Old Skool model—by far her favorite Vans—just barely peeked out from underneath her oversize cargo pants. She chose the iconic $70 black-and-white checkered version, complete with low-profile uppers in suede and canvas. In true "SoCal" fashion, the white rubber soles appeared extra chunky, dominating the sight line.

SZA was all smiles in Paris wearing her signature Vans sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As for the rest of her look, SZA kept the retro vibes going with an oversize heather gray hoodie. She layered it over a surprisingly feminine tunic in neon orange. Its elongated hemline featured tiered peplums to match the bedazzled bodice. A two-tone baseball hat juxtaposed her shield sunglasses's futuristic feel.

SZA pulled off a sleeper high-low look by handing a $4,600 micro-mini Gucci suitcase to someone on her team. The small top-handle bag displayed the label's trademark "GG" monogram, a timeless motif in the storied Gucci Savoy line.

Gucci Gucci Savoy Medium Rigid Suitcase $4,600 at Gucci

SZA's Vans fall somewhere between the slim and chunky sneaker trends. They're not quite as heightened as Dakota Johnson's Nike V2Ks or Hailey Bieber's New Balance 530s. However, Sophie Turner's Adidas Sambas have shorter sidewalls and skinnier soles.

Vans have been a SZA staple for years. The A-lister owns other Old Skools, as well as the Golden Checkerboard Sneaker, in various shades. In May, she even wore the black-and-white sneakers on a hike—a more street style approach to climbing than Kendall Jenner's waterproof Salomons. At the Kids Choice Awards in June, she styled green Knu Skools with '90s-inspired denim overalls and a newsboy cap.

Slim sneakers may come and go, but SZA's loyalties lie with Vans. If Nike V2Ks aren't quite nostalgic enough, channel your younger self with the SZA-approved Vans below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors