SZA's $4,600 Gucci Bag Feels So Retro With Her Signature $70 Vans Sneakers
She sees your slim sneakers trend and raises you Vans.
Who needs Emily In Paris Season 5 when we have SZA? The Grammy winner is currently in Paris following two sold-out shows on her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. Instead of jetting straight to England (the next stop), SZA played tourist in France, but not without some face time with her fans.
Outside her hotel on July 17, the 35-year-old was all smiles in a quintessential SZA set: the baggiest of baggy menswear, plus her signature Vans sneakers. Before signing autographs and taking selfies, paparazzi captured her off-duty outfit, which was the antithesis of regular French girl fashion. The Old Skool model—by far her favorite Vans—just barely peeked out from underneath her oversize cargo pants. She chose the iconic $70 black-and-white checkered version, complete with low-profile uppers in suede and canvas. In true "SoCal" fashion, the white rubber soles appeared extra chunky, dominating the sight line.
As for the rest of her look, SZA kept the retro vibes going with an oversize heather gray hoodie. She layered it over a surprisingly feminine tunic in neon orange. Its elongated hemline featured tiered peplums to match the bedazzled bodice. A two-tone baseball hat juxtaposed her shield sunglasses's futuristic feel.
SZA pulled off a sleeper high-low look by handing a $4,600 micro-mini Gucci suitcase to someone on her team. The small top-handle bag displayed the label's trademark "GG" monogram, a timeless motif in the storied Gucci Savoy line.
SZA's Vans fall somewhere between the slim and chunky sneaker trends. They're not quite as heightened as Dakota Johnson's Nike V2Ks or Hailey Bieber's New Balance 530s. However, Sophie Turner's Adidas Sambas have shorter sidewalls and skinnier soles.
Vans have been a SZA staple for years. The A-lister owns other Old Skools, as well as the Golden Checkerboard Sneaker, in various shades. In May, she even wore the black-and-white sneakers on a hike—a more street style approach to climbing than Kendall Jenner's waterproof Salomons. At the Kids Choice Awards in June, she styled green Knu Skools with '90s-inspired denim overalls and a newsboy cap.
Slim sneakers may come and go, but SZA's loyalties lie with Vans. If Nike V2Ks aren't quite nostalgic enough, channel your younger self with the SZA-approved Vans below.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.