Ariana Grande's Lie-Detector Answer to Moon Landing Question Is Going Viral
Inconclusive..?
Wait a minute, does Ariana Grande... not believe in the moon landing?
The star took a lie detector test alongside her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo for Vanity Fair, and she was asked some "dangerous" questions—one of which being whether she thought the moon landing was fake.
"Jesus Christ! What do you take me for?!" was the first thing Grande said to that. She then added, "No...? No!"
The person administering the lie detector, Stephanie, then said, "Inconclusive."
Erivo cracked up, saying, "That's hilarious!" She then asked again, "Do you think the moon landing is fake?"
Grande protested, "No, not till now! Not till Stephanie put that in me!"
But Stephanie twisted the knife, telling the two actresses, "The machine is showing deception."
The Harriet star then asked the Dangerous Woman singer whether she thought the Earth was flat, which of course she doesn't, but she still seemed out of sorts, with Erivo pointing that out.
Then it was Grande's turn to ask Erivo if she believes the moon landing is fake, to which the British actress calmly replied, "No, I don't," adding, "I've never, ever questioned it."
Grande then asked why there weren't more videos of people walking on the moon since so many people have been there now.
Still, the actress and singer made it clear that, though she has questions, she really doesn't believe the moon landing was fake. She cried, "I don't know why Stephanie f***ed me up like that! She really got me! Oh God, the whole world's gonna think that I think that! And I'm from Florida, you know what I mean? This is a nightmare! This is a nightmare!"
She then further protested that she definitely thinks the moon landing happened. Erivo then stepped in and told the camera, "Ariana Grande believes that the moon landing is real."
One X user reposted a clip of this whole ordeal, which has 1.5 million views at time of writing, with fans losing their minds over how funny the whole situation was.
Anyway, to reiterate: Ariana Grande believes in the moon landing, and this was all just a bit of fun! Oh, and Wicked is out Nov. 22. Bye!
The moon landing! It happened!Watch @WickedMovie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take VF’s infamous lie detector test: https://t.co/9Kc1x0QQ8L pic.twitter.com/pUihP07BxlSeptember 30, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
