Wait a minute, does Ariana Grande... not believe in the moon landing?

The star took a lie detector test alongside her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo for Vanity Fair, and she was asked some "dangerous" questions—one of which being whether she thought the moon landing was fake.

"Jesus Christ! What do you take me for?!" was the first thing Grande said to that. She then added, "No...? No!"

The person administering the lie detector, Stephanie, then said, "Inconclusive."

Erivo cracked up, saying, "That's hilarious!" She then asked again, "Do you think the moon landing is fake?"

Grande protested, "No, not till now! Not till Stephanie put that in me!"

But Stephanie twisted the knife, telling the two actresses, "The machine is showing deception."

The Harriet star then asked the Dangerous Woman singer whether she thought the Earth was flat, which of course she doesn't, but she still seemed out of sorts, with Erivo pointing that out.

Then it was Grande's turn to ask Erivo if she believes the moon landing is fake, to which the British actress calmly replied, "No, I don't," adding, "I've never, ever questioned it."

Grande then asked why there weren't more videos of people walking on the moon since so many people have been there now.

Still, the actress and singer made it clear that, though she has questions, she really doesn't believe the moon landing was fake. She cried, "I don't know why Stephanie f***ed me up like that! She really got me! Oh God, the whole world's gonna think that I think that! And I'm from Florida, you know what I mean? This is a nightmare! This is a nightmare!"

She then further protested that she definitely thinks the moon landing happened. Erivo then stepped in and told the camera, "Ariana Grande believes that the moon landing is real."

One X user reposted a clip of this whole ordeal, which has 1.5 million views at time of writing, with fans losing their minds over how funny the whole situation was.

Anyway, to reiterate: Ariana Grande believes in the moon landing, and this was all just a bit of fun! Oh, and Wicked is out Nov. 22. Bye!