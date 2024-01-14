Barry Keoghan Wore His Biceps to the L.A. Premiere of ‘Masters of the Air’—and, Oh Yeah, Dolce & Gabbana, Too

It’s Barry Keoghan’s moment—if you’ve seen Saltburn, you understand—and the actor is giving another of our favorites, Timothée Chalamet, a run for his money on the red carpet when it comes to bold looks.

Keoghan wore a white crop top and a whole lot of biceps to the L.A. premiere of his latest project, the Apple TV+ limited series Masters of the Air. The off-white sleeveless suit set is from Dolce & Gabbana and featured a double-breasted V-neck crop top and trousers. To accessorize, Keoghan “wore a single, delicate gold drop-chain around his neck,” People reports. “A pair of bracelets appeared on one wrist, while he donned a watch on the other. The actors completed his red carpet look with a pair of black Christian Louboutin shoes.”

Keoghan costarred with Jacob Elordi in Saltburn; Elordi also played Elvis Presley last year in the film Priscilla, about Presley’s wife of the same name. In Masters of the Air, Keoghan stars alongside another Elvis, Austin Butler, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Presley in the eponymous biopic Elvis.

In the series, Keoghan stars as a World War II fighter pilot alongside Butler, with whom he sparred with off-screen, he told GQ . Butler “was pretty good,” Keoghan said, adding that he taught Butler some tricks. “I learned him how to box,” he added.

Masters of the Air allowed Keoghan to fulfill a long-held dream: “I always wanted to play a pilot,” he said, adding that he was also inspired by his previous role in Christopher Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk.

It has been a busy week in fashion for Keoghan, who wore Louis Vuitton to the Golden Globes a week ago. He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama for his show-stopping role in Saltburn. The Globes outfit was from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, and he paired it with numerous accessories, including a Tiffany & Co. earring.

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air drop on January 26.