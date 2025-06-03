Miley Cyrus's Tom Ford Suit Dress Takes Cues From the 2025 Met Gala Dress Code
Her 'Something Beautiful' era is so menswear-inspired.
The 2025 Met Gala has come and gone, but the dress code's focus on menswear isn't fading from the style scene. Miley Cyrus, for one, is channeling the "Tailored For You" dress code long after the first Monday in May. Over the past few weeks, the singer has styled multiple menswear-inspired 'fits while promoting her new album, Something Beautiful. And according to her latest look, her streak is staying strong this summer.
On June 2, Cyrus surprised fans at a taping for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After her brief appearance, the Grammy winner signed autographs and posed for photographs outside the Carlyle Hotel—the same five-star hotspot that hosts celebrities during the Met Gala. With help from her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, Cyrus was all smiles in all-black attire, starting with a plunging little black dress, courtesy of Tom Ford Fall 2025. Fresh from Haider Ackermann's first collection for the label, the sleeveless sheath mimicked a tuxedo jacket, complete with satin lining on the lapels and pockets.
The LBD's blazer portion was buttoned and stopped just above her knee. Then, the look's defining accent took over: a sequin-covered maxi skirt stretched around her legs. The front remained open to reveal Cyrus's shoes: the same patent pumps seen on the Fall 2025 runway. She paired them with semi-sheer black tights.
Just like the look's original model, Cyrus opted for minimal jewelry. She accessorized with mismatched earrings, including drop diamond options in her main piercings.
To no surprise, the Tom Ford suit dress wasn't Cyrus's only menswear moment of the week. Outside Electric Lady Studio on May 31, the fashion muse sported a tailored matching set in black with white pinstripes. The two-piece was slightly oversized, just like her latest LBD. Her carry-all of the day was The Row's "fits-everything" Marlo Tote—one of Kendall Jenner's favorites from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label. Pointy heels and bold sunglasses completed her studio-ready set.
Even though Cyrus's album already dropped, her press tour is far from over. Now, she's promoting the record's corresponding short film, also titled Something Beautiful, which will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. Stay tuned to see if her menswear marathon continues.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
