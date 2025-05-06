When Zendaya first stepped foot onto the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, the general reaction was one of shock. Her ivory Louis Vuitton suit was powerful and sophisticated, to be sure, but it was also considerably more demure than her usual theatrical looks. (See: her 2018 Joan of Arc suit of armor.)

But her outfit choice, however simplistic, was right on target for a Met Gala red carpet. With the help of her famed stylist Law Roach, Zendaya effectively combined her personal tastes with the Costume Institute's new theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"—a feat attendees struggle with year in and year out.

From its conception, the 2025 event was meant to center expert tailoring over extravagant embellishment—and that's exactly what Zendaya did. But rest assured, the Challengers star still provided an over-the-top look for the girlies at home a little later in the evening.

Zendaya attended the 2025 Met Gala in a fitted ivory suit from Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the red carpet and the sit-down dinner and the celebrity performances, comes the Met Gala after-party. Zendaya turned the drama all the way up for the late-night event, arriving in a flurry of sequins and feathers.

If her red carpet 'fit was quiet luxury, its successor was one of resounding glamour. She wore a floral sequin gown from the Patrick Kelly archives and layered it under a plumed jacket.

Zendaya swapped her white Met Gala suit for an archival sequin dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Further continuing her monochromatic kick, Zendaya's after-party look was washed in coordinating shades of bright crimson and rich burgundy. Final details were likewise aligned with her color story, with the star debuting croc skin pumps and a fresh set of coffin nails—both in the same maroon hue.

Zendaya kept her red manicure consistent from the red carpet to the after-parties. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Patrick Kelly archives have been a go-to destination for celebrities ready to party. Beyoncé recently wore one of his gold mini dresses to potentially hint at a new album era.

Tapping the designer also shows Zendaya and Law Roach doing what they do best: their homework. In the 1980s, Kelly was a "trailblazing" figure in fashion, according to Tab Vintage founder Alexis Novak. "As the first American and first Black designer inducted into the Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter, Kelly used his platform to challenge stereotypes and celebrate Black identity through both his work and personal style," she told Marie Claire in a preview of the vintage Met Gala looks to expect this year.