Daisy Edgar-Jones Perfects the Boho Fashion Trend and Meaningful Minimalism in Under 12 Hours
There's no aesthetic the actress won't try.
What do the boho fashion trend, neo-quiet luxury, and $2,000 surrealist clown shoes have in common? A regular Thursday in the life of Daisy Edgar-Jones. The actress pulled off two vastly different outfit changes on April 17 while promoting her latest film, On Swift Horses, ticking off a gamut of 2025 fashion trends in the process.
First up: When attending the New York premiere of the romantic drama directed by Daniel Minahan, Jones's stylist, Dani Michelle, procured a sculptural, starched white high-neck dress from Khaite's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. The artistic maxi dress made of crepe-satin featured strategic draping that gathered around the waist and pouffed at the torso, creating a bubble-like waist detail that added air intrigue to Jones's look.
Here's where Jones's trend prowess comes in: Her whimsical yet refined white Khaite dress encapsulates what Hallie Spradlin, director of visionary at the trend forecasting company Fashion Snoops, calls "meaningful minimalism." The expert previously told Marie Claire that the aesthetic is reflected in "extra-special details that redefine luxury through unique touches, and thoughtful, functional, or playful details that elevate the overall experience of a piece."
Case in point: Jones's draped dress, which is simplistic but, crucially, not boring. A simple pair of strappy black sandals and her glossy brunette hair worn down helped complete the no-frills-needed image.
Later, Jones and Michelle felt that the evening called for a vibe switch. The Normal People actress swapped her frothy maxi for a look that was a bit louder, literally. She changed into a dark emerald long-sleeve quarter-zip top and matching pencil skirt adorned with jingling-jangling golden charms along the waist, sleeves, and hem. The quirky adornments on her set were a nod to fashion's boho era, when statement jewelry and kitschy charms were among the most popular and personality-filled accessories women wore.
At the time of publishing, the designer behind Jones's embellished set is unknown. However, her surrealist key-motif pumps were unmistakable: the velvet pumps, crafted into an exaggerated sharp pointed toe and adorned with a look-at-me golden keyhole, were from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry. They're shoes you'd imagine on a modern-day clown (complimentary) with divine taste and an equally impressive sense of humor.
Jones is one of fashion's biggest proponents of 2025's boho trend revival. On April 16, Michelle put the actress in a sheer paisley maxi dress that was distinctly reminiscent of free-spirited '70s style—even though it was a modern-day Saint Laurent creation, with a $5,200 price tag. A chunky statement necklace made of wooden beads and a simple trench coat were Jones' final touches.
It's hard to overstate just how impressive it is to see Jones and Michelle tackle every trend and viral aesthetic that comes their way. The actress is one to watch if you need inspo on trying trends without it ever feeling forced.
Only one question remains: Which look will Jones conquer next?
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
