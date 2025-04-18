What do the boho fashion trend, neo-quiet luxury, and $2,000 surrealist clown shoes have in common? A regular Thursday in the life of Daisy Edgar-Jones. The actress pulled off two vastly different outfit changes on April 17 while promoting her latest film, On Swift Horses, ticking off a gamut of 2025 fashion trends in the process.

First up: When attending the New York premiere of the romantic drama directed by Daniel Minahan, Jones's stylist, Dani Michelle, procured a sculptural, starched white high-neck dress from Khaite's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. The artistic maxi dress made of crepe-satin featured strategic draping that gathered around the waist and pouffed at the torso, creating a bubble-like waist detail that added air intrigue to Jones's look.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in her draped Khaite dress in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's where Jones's trend prowess comes in: Her whimsical yet refined white Khaite dress encapsulates what Hallie Spradlin , director of visionary at the trend forecasting company Fashion Snoops , calls "meaningful minimalism." The expert previously told Marie Claire that the aesthetic is reflected in "extra-special details that redefine luxury through unique touches, and thoughtful, functional, or playful details that elevate the overall experience of a piece."

Case in point: Jones's draped dress, which is simplistic but, crucially, not boring. A simple pair of strappy black sandals and her glossy brunette hair worn down helped complete the no-frills-needed image.

Later, Jones and Michelle felt that the evening called for a vibe switch. The Normal People actress swapped her frothy maxi for a look that was a bit louder, literally. She changed into a dark emerald long-sleeve quarter-zip top and matching pencil skirt adorned with jingling-jangling golden charms along the waist, sleeves, and hem. The quirky adornments on her set were a nod to fashion's boho era, when statement jewelry and kitschy charms were among the most popular and personality-filled accessories women wore.

At the time of publishing, the designer behind Jones's embellished set is unknown. However, her surrealist key-motif pumps were unmistakable: the velvet pumps, crafted into an exaggerated sharp pointed toe and adorned with a look-at-me golden keyhole, were from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry. They're shoes you'd imagine on a modern-day clown (complimentary) with divine taste and an equally impressive sense of humor.

Daisy Edgar-Jones post-outfit change in her charming boho set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jones is one of fashion's biggest proponents of 2025's boho trend revival. On April 16, Michelle put the actress in a sheer paisley maxi dress that was distinctly reminiscent of free-spirited '70s style—even though it was a modern-day Saint Laurent creation, with a $5,200 price tag. A chunky statement necklace made of wooden beads and a simple trench coat were Jones' final touches.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a boho maxi dress and trench coat in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to overstate just how impressive it is to see Jones and Michelle tackle every trend and viral aesthetic that comes their way. The actress is one to watch if you need inspo on trying trends without it ever feeling forced.

Only one question remains: Which look will Jones conquer next?