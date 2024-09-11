If you've ever had the errant thought, Wow, I wonder what happened to (insert name of huge star that you haven't thought about in years)? then you're in luck because this list is about to take you down memory lane. You may remember some of these celebrities from your youth (like heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas) while others are from a bygone era that you may be less familiar with (in which case, it's worth checking out their old movies). Many of the stars here are still working (and in projects you might enjoy), so this list also doubles as a nice update for artists you've always been a fan of. Keep scrolling to be reminded of the biggest celebrities you've forgotten about—but shouldn't have.

Clémence Poésy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you may recall, Clémence Poésy was Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter films. You may not have seen her in anything since, but she's continued to work. In 2023, she had a role on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and she had a small role in the 2020 film Tenet.

Stacy Keach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for his early TV role as detective Mike Hammer, as well as film roles in Fat City and the Cheech & Chong films, Stacy Keach has continued to work—including with recurring roles on Two and a Half Men and Blue Bloods, as well as movies like The Bourne Legacy.

Larisa Oleynik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Larisa Oleynik actually started her career as a child actor, as Cosette in an on-stage production of Les Misérables. You may know her from The Secret World of Alex Mack and 10 Things I Hate About You, but she has continued to work on stage and screen (including a short Nickelodeon series called Erin & Aaron).

Jesse Metcalfe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you happened to be a fan of Desperate Housewives, you'll remember Jesse Metcalfe as hunky teen gardener John Rowland. He also had a starring role in John Tucker Must Die. He's continued to work, including as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

Camilla Belle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a moment in time where Camilla Belle was an enormous '00s star (she acted in When a Stranger Calls and 10,000 BC, and it felt like she was on every red carpet in the decade). She has continued to act, including in the film 10 Truths About Love, renamed Love Can Surprise You.

Lara Flynn Boyle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Twin Peaks and Wayne's World actor, who also starred in The Practice, took a break from acting in the 2010s. In 2020, she returned to the big screen with Death in Texas and then subsequently Mother Couch in 2023 with Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn.

Shane West

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just about everyone growing up in the early '00s loved Shane West from A Walk to Remember (with Mandy Moore—it was huge!). West then went on to have a role in the later seasons of ER and has continued to work, including in a season of the show Gotham. He is also a musician.

Kristin Kreuk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've ever watched the highly successful show Smallville, you may remember Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang (with some very enviable hair and outfit choices on screen). She also had a starring role in the show Beauty & the Beast and has continued to work, as well as showing up to Smallville reunions.

Pauly Shore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American actor and comedian, whose presence you may recall from his appearance as an MTV VJ, as well as his role in Encino Man, was pretty ubiquitous back in the day. More recently, he has worked as a stand-up comic and podcast host via the PMS Podcast Show.

Leelee Sobieski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leelee Sobieski, who had a small role in Eyes Wide Shut and is probably most known for her role as the best friend in Never Been Kissed, is actually a retired actor. She told Vogue in 2012 that the roles she was being offered were overly sexual in a way she didn't like. She's since become an artist under the name Leelee Kimmel.

Doris Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doris Day was a huge, huge star in the 1950s and 1960s (which means, if you grew up in those decades, you likely remember her well). Following generations just aren't as familiar with her—which is a shame. If you don't know her, you should really seek out her work, including Calamity Jane and The Man Who Knew Too Much.

Ryan Cabrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably most well-known for his catchy single "On the Way Down," as well as "True" and "40 Kinds of Sadness," singer Ryan Cabrera also had recurring appearances on TV shows like The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings. He's continued to work as a DJ and emcee.

JoJo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Get out! (Leave!) Right now! It's the end of you and me..." Sorry—"Leave (Get Out)" is an awesome song, and JoJo became the youngest person to top the Billboard Top 40 chart with it at 13. She has continued to release new music and has a career as an actor, including as Satine on Broadway in 2023 in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Jesse McCartney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From an initial stint on All My Children to being the voice of Theodore in Alvin and the Chipmunks to his wildly popular album Beautiful Soul, Jesse McCartney was everywhere in the '90s and '00s. He has continued to release music, including All's Well in 2024.

Eliza Dushku

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American-Albanian actor Eliza Dushku (who played Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as roles in Dollhouse and Bring It On) founded her own production company, Boston Diva Productions. According to her LinkedIn, she's a student at the California Institute of Integral Studies as well as a student/actor/producer/activist.

Montgomery Clift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often playing sweet, emotional men, Montgomery Clift was most known for '50s and '60s movies Red River, A Place in the Sun, and The Misfits. All of which are worth a watch, by the way, if you're not familiar with the films or the method actor who starred in them.

Kelis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm never mad to hear Kelis' "Milkshake" (it's just so catchy!), and her whole Tasty album is quite good, as well. She's continued to work, including vocals for "My Milkshake," new single "Milkshake 20," and performing at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Love Hewitt was huge in the '90s, in large part due to roles in Party of Five and I Know What You Did Last Summer. She has continued to work, including for Lifetime. In 2024, she announced she had written a book about her life called Inheriting Magic.

Justin Guarini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first season of American Idol was a huge showdown between the winner, Kelly Clarkson, and the runner-up, Justin Guarini. These days, he's become a media personality and done a ton of on-stage work, including Rent, Wicked, Romeo and Juliet, and even Mamma Mia!.

Buster Keaton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's funny to think that a number of generations may not even know who Buster Keaton is, considering how important he was for vaudeville and silent films. Most of his big films were in the '20s, which means that modern audiences may not know about his prowess; if you're interested in checking him out, start with The General.

Barbara Crampton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you happen to love horror films, like myself, you'll know Barbara Crampton from Re-Animator and Puppet Master (as well as her resurgence as a scream queen in movies like You're Next). But she was also a soap star on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

Sinbad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comedian and actor Sinbad had his own show back in the day and had the chance to show off his skills in movies like Jingle All the Way and Good Burger. He continued to do standup; since the 2020s, he's been candid on social media about his recovery from a stroke.

Dido

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Dido's album No Angel turned 25 (which is wild)—this is the album, by the way, that gave us "Thank You" and "Here With Me." She released new music in 2019 with Still on My Mind, and re-recorded her vocals for the 2023 song "Thank You (Not So Bad)."

Rock Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rock Hudson was a part of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and his films included All That Heaven Allows, Giant, and Pillow Talk (one of several movies he made with Doris Day). If you're curious about him—particularly his life as a closeted actor—watch the 2023 documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed.

Tom Welling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our erstwhile Clark Kent/Superman from Smallville also had a role on Lucifer, if you happened to like that show (I did!). Tom Welling has also worked as a producer and director. And he's game to do reunions for the show that made him famous; in 2022, he and Michael Rosenbaum launched a podcast called Talkville, offering commentary on each episode.

Brandon Routh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of superheroes, Superman from Superman Returns (Brandon Routh) was also an evil ex in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He would later play The Atom in Arrow and reprise Superman in "Crisis on Infinite Earths." His superhero DNA runs deep, apparently.

Barbara Stanwyck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Stanwyk had a career that spanned six decades, beginning with Burlesque in the 1920s and ending with The Thorn Birds and Dynasty. There is...a lot to catch up on if you're unfamiliar with her, but start with Double Indemnity as a way to introduce yourself to her talent.

Shaggy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah yes, it's the "It Wasn't Me" singer, whose catchy 2000 song buried its way into our brains for an entire decade. He sold over 40 million albums over the course of his career; he has continued to make music and perform. In 2022, he was an honorary degree recipient from Brown University!

Lacey Chabert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Say it with me now: "That's so fetch!" Our original Gretchen Weiners from Mean Girls has appeared in literally dozens of Hallmark films at this point and done a bunch of voice work. In other words, even if you haven't seen her lately, she's been doing a ton of work.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was the teen heartthrob of the '90s (excluding Leonardo DiCaprio, obviously). The Lion King and Home Improvement star retired from acting and has apparently lived a low-key life. In 2015, he had a cameo in Last Man Standing (above photo), delighting fans.

Errol Flynn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Move over, Russell Crowe and Kevin Costner! Before the modern iterations of Robin Hood, Errol Flynn did it first. He made the role iconic in the 1938 The Adventures of Robin Hood; this is, of course, the obvious choice if you want to get to know the Old Hollywood heartthrob.

Rick Moranis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you happen to like any of these iconic '80s and '90s movies—Ghostbusters (and its sequel!), Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids—then you're a fan of Rick Moranis. After his wife tragically passed, he focused on being a dad, but in the 2010s he began to make a return to acting.