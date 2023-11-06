Billie Eilish Turned Her Gucci Scarf Into the Chicest Hair Accessory

While "babushka" is officially defined and understood in the fashion and beauty world as a triangularly folded scarf that's worn on your head, the word is all grandma to me. This is mostly because I call my Russian-speaking grandma "babushka," which is a direct translation. Her passion for dressing me in the style as a child also helps the situation. Childhood memories aside, it appears the babushka is back in style thanks to Billie Eilish. On Saturday, November 4, the singer wore the accessory to the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, setting the tone for plenty of cold-weather hairstyles to come.

(Image credit: Getty)

Dressed in an all-black Gucci tracksuit that was decidedly casual for the formal event, Eilish wore her jet-black hair in a messy bun at the bottom of her neck. Placing the scarf (which, also black and also Gucci, was tied under her chin in true babushka fashion) at her crown, she let her face-framing bangs and bright red roots peek out.

The "What Was I Made For" singer also added a pair of nighttime sunglasses and the new, animal-free Gucci Demetra 1955 Horsebit bag, which she was recently tapped to promote, to round out her outfit. A bit of black mascara and eyeliner let her ocean eyes shine while her lips were painted the prettiest shade of pale pink.

Honestly, the Grammy winner deserves huge props for showing up to a formal event completely herself—and making the babushka red carpet-appropriate.