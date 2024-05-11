Blake Shelton Explains Why He “Doesn’t Have To” Plan a Celebration For Wife Gwen Stefani on Mother’s Day

Turns out, Blake Shelton doesn't really feel the need to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, on Mother's Day.

On Friday, May 10, while attending the Keep Memory Alive's 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada, Shelton opened up about his Mother's Day plans in honor of Stefani...or, rather, the lack thereof.

"You know what? I don't have to (do anything for Mother's Day), because her sons have been incredible," Shelton said at the time, People reported, referring to Stefani's three children—Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10—whom she shares with her ex, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.



The country music star went on to explain that in the past he would take the time to remind Stefani's sons about the upcoming holiday, but the three boys always had it covered.

"They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her," Shelton added. “I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 27th Annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just because Stefani's sons have the Mother's Day plans on lock, doesn't mean the proud husband is going to miss out on an opportunity to sing his wife's praises.

"She's amazing. She's super woman. We're just now calming down and settling in and taking this thing in. So I'm excited. I really am excited,” Shelton said of his wife, who was there to support her husband at the gala event after performing in the Bahamas just one night prior.

“This is the fanciest thing I've ever been to in my life, period," Shelton said of the gala, where he was being honored for his continuous contributions to brain health.

In a 2023 interview on TODAY, Shelton opened up about co-parenting with Stefani—the pair met on the set of The Voice and eventually married on July 3, 2021.

"I've had stepparents. I think, in some ways, it's more difficult," he said at the time. "I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed."

According to Hello!, Shelton said that when he first met Stefani in 2014 "she wasn't like any famous person I ever met before."

"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in this world," he said. "That was her number one job. And now standing here, almost ten years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life.

"What makes me happiest for Gwen, though, is that this all started with a song she wrote. Songwriting is her favorite thing to do," he continued. "And she happens to be exceptionally talented at it."