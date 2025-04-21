Hailey Bieber Perfectly Matches Her Vintage Easter Dress to a Peony Pink Manicure
Baby Jack Blues Bieber joined in on the Easter pastels.
Years of reporting on Hailey Bieber's favorite outfits have made me well-versed in all her favorite basics, like bomber jackets and black capri leggings. I know she only breaks from the norm for special occasions. That was the case on Easter Sunday (April 20), when Bieber chose a vintage dress by Villa Amour to show her softer side.
The proud mother of Jack Blues Bieber shared her vintage score in before-and-after Instagram shots comparing Easter 2025 to 2024, when she was still pregnant with her son (and hadn't announced it yet). In the present, Hailey Bieber got in the spring pastels spirit with a peony dress featuring lace trimming and a semi-sheer panel along the bodice. Holding Baby Jack's face close to her own exposed her left hand to the camera—where her Solow & Co. diamond ring and a flower petal-pink manicure glowed. I'm sure she layered her diamond "B" necklace and "Mom" rings just out of sight.
After sliding by a snap of Jack Blues laying down in a yellow onesie with a blue bunny stitched to the front, Bieber added a photo of her Easter-while-expecting outfit. Last year, she'd cradled her stomach in a gingham dress with a ruffled neckline adorned by a ribbon closure.
Both years, Mrs. Bieber went nearly makeup-free. She left aside heavy eyeliner and mascara, focusing on rosy cheeks and full, color-coordinating lips. (I suspect her blush is the pink "Piggy" shade from Rhode.) Her hair also remained in her signature brown blowout, parted down the middle.
Hailey Bieber's style as a new mom hasn't strayed far from her pre-baby approach. She still loves to layer on luxe basics from Saint Laurent, The Row, and Toteme, from buckled flip flops to sleek tote bags. Crop tops and bandage dresses also remain in heavy rotation, along with select vintage finds like the vintage Mugler top she wore to Coachella. The places she picks up her vintage pieces are still consistent, too: She's previously shopped at Villa Amour for slip dresses on at least two occasions, both in shades of ivory with lace detailing along the bodice.
On almost all occasions, Bieber trusts nail artist Zola Ganzorigt to pair her closet highlights with a fresh coat of custom polish. Usually, the pair starts food-inspired nail trends: They were the starting point for "glazed donut nails" and "blueberry nails," after all. This time around, the pair stayed simple with a bubble bath manicure—a go-to for stars from Zendaya to the royal family.
Motherhood has brought one obvious change in Hailey Bieber's style file: a newfound affinity for sentimental jewelry. Whenever she can honor her newborn with a nod to his name, and some extra shine, she takes it. In February, she debuted a "J" diamond initial ring for baby Jack by Isa Grutman, valued at $1,980. Frankly, she deserves it.
Shop Dresses Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
