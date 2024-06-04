'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Is Pregnant at "Tender Age of 54"

Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee is expecting her fourth child at the "tender age of 54," she announced on Instagram on Monday.
McGee, who portrayed Angela Moore on the cult '90s Disney Channel show between 1997 and 2000, wrote in a post, "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you."
The actress, appropriately, set the message to the soundtrack of "Baby Love" by The Supremes, and captioned it, "Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."
Fellow Boy Meets World actor Dan McNulty, who played Harvey "Harley" Keiner, commented, "Congratulations," while current Disney Channel star Kayden Muller wrote, "TRINAAAA!! Congratulations ... so so happy for you"
A post shared by Trina Colette McGee
A photo posted by trinamcgeeofficial on
McGee shared another post earlier on Monday, which showed her enjoying a tropical vacation in Belize, glowing in a long skirt, turquoise crop top, and straw hat. Around the time she posted the pregnancy announcement, one fan commented, "the bump!" to which McGee replied simply, "yup"
A post shared by Trina Colette McGee
A photo posted by trinamcgeeofficial on
McGee, who has also had small roles on the likes of All of Us, In the Cut, and Boy Meets World spin-off Girl Meets World (where one Sabrina Carpenter got her start!), is expecting her baby with husband Marcello Thedford, whom she married in 2008. She already shares children Langston and Ramia with ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis, and a third child from a previous relationship, per Us Weekly.
Thedford is an actor and power lifter, known for roles on the likes of Volcano and Employee of the Month.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Even After the Release of Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil,’ Miranda Derrick Is Posting Questionable Content
The dancer's family claims she's been in an alleged cult for years.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Selena Gomez Opens Up on Female Friendship While Being Famous: “It’s a Cliché, but Girls are Mean”
She revealed in a wide-ranging interview what type of girlfriends she’s drawn to—and whether or not they’re celebrities, too.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Bangles Bracelets Are the Newest Maximalist Jewelry Trend
The bolder and the bigger the bracelet, the better.
By Emma Childs Published