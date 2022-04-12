'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Has Released a Calm Sleep Story

Dearest Readers,

Have you ever dreamed of one Lord Anthony Bridgerton lulling you to sleep? Well, your dreams are now a reality: Jonathan Bailey, star of Bridgerton's season 2 himself, has recorded a sleep story for the Calm app.

The story is all ready to go for your bedtime this evening, but in the meantime, here are the juicy details.

Bailey joins the ranks of fellow Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, as well as your boyfriend Harry Styles, with this story.

He narrates "Love Letter From an Englishman," and yes, that title made me swoon too. Good thing I was already lying down.

"I love Calm," Bailey said in a press release. "I’ve listened to many sleep stories over the years narrated by an eclectic mix of super talented readers, so it’s an honor to release my own. I hope people cosily doze off as they set sail with me on the tropical seas."

In an excerpt heard by Marie Claire, the actor reads in his dulcet tones, "Hello there! This is Jonny Bailey, reporting for sleep story duty.

"Tonight, I'll be reading you a letter written by the captain of the HMS Dreamscape, who set sail across tropical waters in the 1800s, all in search of a rare and beautiful flower for his beloved.

"Over the years he was at sea, the captain penned a series of letters to his love back home in England and this, my dears, is one of them.

"So, get comfy, snuggle down under the covers, and take a deep breath or two. Feel yourself sink into the coziness of your bed and let your eyelids close."

The story was written by Calm staffer Marion Katrina Poerio, an exceedingly generous person.